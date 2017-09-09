Hurricane Irma and The Islands Of The Bahamas, “All Good”

NASSAU, Bahamas – The all clear has been given for Nassau, New Providence Bahamas the most populous island, and popular destination within the country. The all clear for the Central and Southeastern Bahamas was issued earlier today.

At this time only Grand Bahama, Bimini, and Andros remain under a hurricane warning as Hurricane Irma moves away from the islands-nation.

Hurricane Jose is not expected to pose a threat to The Islands Of The Bahamas at this time; Jose is expected to turn away from The Bahamas after passing the Leeward Islands.

AIRPORTS

The Lynden Pindling International Airport in Nassau sustained no damage from Hurricane Irma and will resume operations on Sunday, September 10 at 5:00 a.m.

The travelling public will be encouraged to contact their respective airlines for flight information using the listing of all airlines and their contacts found on LPIA’s website

All other airports throughout The Islands of The Bahamas remain closed, but operations will resume as soon as the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) gives the “all clear” and the airports have been assessed and cleared for opening.

CRUISE

Ports of entry throughout The Bahamas will also be assessed for clearance to re-open. Cruise reservation holders should check directly with their cruise provider for updates on departures and itineraries.

The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism and Aviation will be releasing updates on islands, hotels and services on their website.

The Ministry’s thoughts and prayers remain with the people and countries adversely impacted by Irma and will be seeking to assist where possible.

The number for the Tourism Emergency Coordinating Committee’s Command Center at the British Colonial Hilton in Nassau is 1 (242) 302 – 9086.