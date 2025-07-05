HR Corner: Lessons from Modern Day Superheroes (CEOs)

KINGSTON, Jamaica – One facet of my job as a consultant is the privilege of hearing startup stories. As a result, I have the distinct honor of learning how visions began, how CEOs envisioned themselves as leaders from the tender age of 10, how their families struggled, and how they built their companies from the ground up. I revel in these one-on-ones! I come alive when I hear the recount of their breakthrough moments, how things turned around when they were at their lowest. But most importantly, I get to hear what pains them.

You may be asking, why is this even important, Natassia? Well, leadership, unfortunately, can be a very painful journey to embark on. The expectations of holding the reins of the organization, making payroll, keeping staff engaged, and fighting the seemingly declining economy… it’s a lot. CEOs, Managing Directors, and Executive Officers can be considered people with superpowers; no one truly knows how they cope.

Over the past few years, I have spent a lot of time building relationships with Marvel superhero characters. I have gathered many experiences and memories that I cherish. As I grow as an entrepreneur, I often remember a wise saying. It reminds me that this is all part of life’s journey. I want to share some principles and experiences that have shaped my outlook. They have helped keep me on my current path. (By the way, I gave them all superhero names.)

People before Money

Batman has taught me to value people. He’s a veteran in business, a loving father and husband, sharp, witty, very strategic, and always looking for the best talent for his engineering company. What I learned from Batman is that his highest value is placed on people and not money. His priority is his staff, and he does everything in their best interests, even if it meant he was going home without pay.

Although we haven’t had a talk in possibly a year, I still remember our conversations. I remember distinctly during COVID, he reached out and said, “Natassia, I am not sending anyone home. Help me find a way to keep everyone at work while we work through this crisis!” And that Batman did.

Tact has its place, but not everything can be diplomatically said

My husband calls me “the queen of tact.” He believes that I can make the worst news sound so good. I am not particularly sure that it’s a compliment, but I take it as one. However, Wonderwoman, a middle-aged CEO, short in stature but tall in audacity, has taught me that not everything needs to be smoothed over. There are some things that must be said and said right. I strongly believe that if many of us had the guts to truly say what we mean, we would live more fulfilled lives. I have had the opportunity to see this powerhouse of a leader in action, and she is no doubt admirable. Sometimes I sit in awe and ask myself, “Nas, what if you operated without fear and just executed? What if I actually spoke my mind?”

If the people resist change

Flash, an engineer in his sixties who is well known in the Caribbean region for his body of work, taught me one key principle that is foremost in my mind when dealing with matters of change management. He would remind us every chance he got, “If the people don’t change, change the people!” The man was a prick, but he was right. I use this saying, and I live by it. The truth is change is inevitable; if we don’t change, we will get swept away by change. I don’t know about you, but I prefer the former to the latter. Flash’s words remind us that we shouldn’t be beating the proverbial dead horse.

Before life humbles you, be humble

Superman, one of my favorite mentors, business owner, and philanthropist in the media industry, has left so many valuable lessons for my husband and I, but our most recent talk still resonates with me to this day. We had gone to see him for advice after an arm of our business failed miserably, and he wisely comforted us and shared how he had downsized his multi-million dollar operations just to stay afloat and then to thrive again later.

He reminded us that seasons do change and that through these difficult times, we can still have hope, peace, and joy once we have each other. Sounds simple, but it takes a very solid person to live at a minimum just to ensure they survived a low season, even when the temptation was there to live a life of luxury. Humility is a great trait to possess, especially as life has a way of pulling the rug from under our feet.

My Modern-day Superhero

I just love working with my modern-day superheroes; they force me to grow daily. As I learn to support them in the various roles I play, I also get to share a part of their story.

One final superhero is my Pastor, Dr. Pepe Ramnath, an Environmental Scientist in Miramar, Florida, who works extensively across the globe. Interesting mix, you might say, Pastor and Scientist. The two professionals actually go hand in hand. He can back his spirituality with science or visa versa. He often reminds me that having a covering is as vital as the mission that I was created to accomplish in life.

In other words, we all must be accountable to someone. So my question to you is, do you have a mentor? Who is leading you? Who can reprimand you for your errors or shortcomings or possibly help you strengthen your weak areas? We need people ahead to guide us.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the lessons learned from these modern-day superheroes are invaluable. They remind us that leadership is not just about making decisions but about valuing people, speaking the truth, embracing change, and staying humble. These principles are not only applicable in the business world but also in our personal lives. As we navigate through the challenges and triumphs of our journeys, let us remember to seek guidance from those who have walked the path before us. Mentorship and accountability are essential for growth and success. So, I urge you to find your own superheroes, learn from their experiences, and let their wisdom guide you towards a brighter future.