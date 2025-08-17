HR Corner: Leading the New Workforce, Millennial and Gen Z

A new workforce has emerged that is now being dominated by social media and AI natives. Research shows that two out of every three employees across the world is now either a millennial or Gen Z. These are the two generations of people who were born after 1980. Gen Z and Millennials are the forerunners of the Great Resignations, a trend where many left their jobs without having another one lined up in pursuit of a ‘soft life’ using social media and AI to generate their income.

It is said that both generations Genz and Millennials will change an average of 17 careers during their lifetime. Unlike their grandparents or forefathers that worked for 20-40 years at an organization both Genz and Millennials will give you about an average 5 years before moving on.

Why are Genz and Millennials leaving?

“You are lucky to have job” Grandma would say. In this digital era, Millennials and Genz are not loyal both generations grew up in a digital era where traditional jobs are on the decline and the industrial revolution is far and gone. New hybrid job with just a click of a button and flexibility are on the rise. Unlike their parents and forefathers who had job loyalty, these new digital natives are not into loyalty. They have many online opportunities through social media and AI. It’s like a freelance marketplace. The internet has accelerated globalization.

Mental awareness

The Covid 19 pandemic which emerged in December 2019 created a public health crisis throughout the world. Between February and April of 2020 millions of people were locked down, lost loved ones, their jobs and other possessions. The confines of the home became everything that leads to mental health concerns, stress, burnout, and anxiety.

After the pandemic Genz and Millennials began to walk away from their jobs, prioritizing their mental health. The pandemic triggered PSTD which has now resulted in the two generations demanding better work environment and work life balance.

Entrepreneurship

The buzz word of the day is entrepreneurship with numerous online opportunities, ecommerce and social media as the global landscape has been shrunkened. You can stay in Jamica and do business with someone in India in real time. Many Genz and millennials are walking away from their 9-5 jobs in pursuit of being an entrepreneur. They are taking the leap of faith.

Work from home

The Pandemic in 2020 the workforce was forced into a new hybrid working environment. Working from home became the new normal for many. Going to the office two or three times per week gave many a sense of a shorter work week. Offices saw their utilities and toiletry expensives going down. Genz and millennials welcomed the new hybrid work environment. They can stay anywhere in the world and work. Companies that have the ability to adjusted and didn’t, saw some of their talented employees leave for better working environment.

flexible work schedule

Gone are the days when working hours were rigid with no flexibility. Today both Genz and millennials are looking for flexibility in their working hours this bring variation and offers work life balance. Which can reduce stress and improve overall wellbeing.

How to lead Genz and Millennials in a new workforce!

Leaders must adjust to the new workforce era that is filled with digital natives. How do you lead these digital natives who grew up in mental health awareness era, flexible work schedule and countless online entrepreneurship opportunities?

Lead with purpose

Both Generations are looking for fulfilment and job satisfaction. Fulfilment can only be achieved through purpose and leading with a why. Why are you doing the things you are doing? When a leader leads with meaningfulness, it gives satisfaction to attaining a goal, it prioritizes others well-being, and it aligns personal value with the organization value.

Lead with vision

Where are we going? Without a vision the people perish, without a vision there is no provision. Leaders who have a vision are future focused, they know where they are taking the team, department and organization to. With vision Genz and millennials will not follow, you will be like a parked car. Cast a vision, tell them where you are heading, paint a noble future for them and they will follow.

Value them

People don’t know care how much you know until they know how much you care. There is saying that people don’t leave jobs they leave managers. Research show that 80 percent of people who leave job do so not because of people but because of how they were treated. People will stay at an organization if they are valued and respected. All human being loves to be valued and respected.

Bring them to the decisions table

Bring talented people to the table, utilize their ideas and opinions to bring change and innovation. Teach, mentor and promote those who are teachable and loyal to the vision. With doing so you are adding value, which helps to create a healthy organization culture.