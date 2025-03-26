HR Corner: Key Performance Indicators (KPIs)

by Natassia Wright – Mind Food International

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Everyone aspires to improve, but do we truly understand what improvement looks like? We all aim to reach the next level, but do we know what that next level entails? Without measuring performance within an organization, there’s no real way to identify progress, growth, or the lack thereof.

Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) are quantifiable metrics used by businesses to track and monitor objectives such as revenue growth, net profit margin, return on investment, employee turnover rate, customer satisfaction, and more.

KPIs Essential Requirements

For growing and competitive organizations, KPIs must meet three essential requirements to be effective and provide an accurate assessment:

KPIs must be tailored specifically for your organization and the industry operated in.

Implementation must be done correctly. This includes determining who can access the KPIs and how they can access them.

Those using the KPIs require training on how to interpret the data and results.

When establishing KPIs, they should be measurable, specific, time-bound, attainable, and relevant. Lastly, KPIs should be connected to the organization’s purpose, core values, and culture to be effective metrics.

Without a true representation of these metrics, you will not know if your organization is closer to achieving its goals. Additionally, without KPIs, it becomes challenging to reward your top-performing employees and monitor those who are not performing up to standard.

Track Progress

KPIs are an essential tool for businesses of all sizes to measure and track progress towards their goals. They provide valuable insight into business performance, help identify strengths and weaknesses, facilitate data-driven decision making, and promote continuous improvement. By setting clear objectives and selecting the right KPIs, businesses can gain a deeper understanding of their operations, employees, customers, and financials.

