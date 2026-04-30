Howard University to Honor Jamaican-Born Trustee Don Christian

WASHINGTON D.C. — Jamaican-born business leader and Howard University trustee Don Christian is to be conferred with the prestigious President’s Medal of Achievement at Howard University’s 158th Commencement Convocation on May 9. This is in recognition of his distinguished leadership, service, and longstanding contributions to the institution.

The honor, one of the university’s highest recognitions, will be presented during commencement exercises on Howard’s historic Yard before an audience expected to include some 3,000 graduating students and more than 15,000 family members, alumni and guests.

Career at PwC

In a formal invitation extended by Howard University President Emeritus Wayne A. I. Frederick, Christian was praised for a career spanning more than three decades at PwC. He helped drive business transformation and technology adoption at the highest levels of global leadership.

“Your exemplary leadership and service reflect our enduring commitment to Excellence in Truth and Service,” Frederick wrote, citing Christian’s professional accomplishments, his role as founding chairman of the Jamaica Howard University Affinity Network (JHUAN), and his ongoing contributions as a member of Howard’s Board of Trustees Said Dr Ferderick.

Christian, a Howard alumnus who earned a Bachelor of Business Administration in accounting in 1990, has served on the university’s Board of Trustees since 2018, including as a committee chair and executive committee member.

Now retired from PwC after a distinguished 36-year career, he served as a board member of both PwC International and PwC US. He also held senior leadership roles as lead client partner, regional and market leader, and consulting partner. In these roles, he advised organizations in risk management, digital transformation and technology adoption.

Resource for Jamaican Students at Howard University

Beyond corporate leadership, Christian has remained deeply committed to expanding opportunities for students, particularly Jamaicans attending Howard. Through Jamaica Howard University Affinity Network (JHUAN) Inc., which he founded, Jamaican students get support. This support includes scholarships, mentorship, and other help for studies at the historic university.

Howard officials said those efforts were among the key reasons for the recognition.

Christian has also been selected as the orator for Howard’s Charter Day Convocation. This is another significant honour highlighting his standing within the university community.

He has completed executive education at Harvard Business School, Carnegie Mellon University, and Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

Festivities for the award will begin on May 8 with a private reception and dinner. It will honour Christian and other recipients at the Four Seasons Hotel Washington DC in Georgetown.

The President’s Medal of Achievement is reserved for individuals whose lives and careers exemplify Howard University’s mission of excellence, truth and service. This is a standard university leaders say Christian has embodied through professional distinction, philanthropy and steadfast commitment to education.