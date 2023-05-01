How to Utilize Your Health Insurance After an Accident

Many people worry about the medical bills associated with a car accident. They wonder which insurer, if any, will pay these bills. Fortunately, most health insurance policies cover injuries sustained in a car accident. However, the insurer will be entitled to reimbursement if the responsible party’s car insurer covers the bills as part of a settlement. Fault may also play a role in who is responsible for paying these bills along with the type of car insurance each party involved in the accident has. What should a person know at this time?

The Car Insurance Policy

The car insurance policy typically pays a victim’s medical bills following a car accident. However, there is a policy limit in place. If the bills exceed the limit, the victim will then use their personal health insurance to cover any remaining bills.

Most states today require a minimum for bodily injury and death. Sadly, this limit often isn’t enough to cover all medical expenses. For this reason, it is important to know what their medical insurance will cover once this limit has been reached.

Victims benefit by using car insurance rather than their personal health insurance for several reasons. First, they will not need to pay a deductible when using the car insurance health benefits. In addition, if a victim is using health insurance after an accident and then receives compensation from the other party for the medical bills, they will be required to repay the health insurance provider.

Most health insurance policies contain a subrogation clause requiring this repayment. Fortunately, health and car insurance providers will often work together to determine who is responsible for a victim’s medical bills. By allowing these two parties to work together and using the car insurance benefits before any personal health insurance benefits, a victim can save steps in the reimbursement process.

Using Health Insurance Following an Accident

Health insurance providers cover injuries sustained in an accident. However, there are certain conditions that must be met to use personal insurance for this purpose. Understanding these requirements will save the victim time, money, and headaches.

The victim must meet any network requirements or risk paying more for treatment if they choose to seek care out of network. In addition, the policy might specifically state the victim must use the car insurance before turning to the health insurance provider following an accident. Failing to do so could lead to the victim being responsible for any bills.

Alternative treatments may not be covered by the health insurance provider. The car insurance provider may be more lenient when it comes to which treatments it will allow following an accident. Keep these requirements in mind when determining which policy should pay for medical treatment related to the injuries.

Uninsured Victims

A person should never delay getting medical care following an accident if they lack medical insurance. Medical professionals offer many options when it comes to paying for this care. For example, a victim’s personal car insurance may pay the victim’s medical bills if the responsible party doesn’t have insurance. Always see a doctor following an accident to receive care in a timely manner. Worry about paying for the care later.

People need to know if and when they should utilize medical insurance following an accident. It is typically best to use medical benefits offered through the car insurance policy first. The key thing to remember is medical care should be sought. No person should suffer in silence following an accident when help is available.