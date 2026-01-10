How to Reduce Heat Stress While Running a Marathon

A marathon in 50°F weather and a marathon in 75°F weather are two different events wearing the same name. Your body does not care about your training plan or your goal pace when the temperature climbs. It has one priority: keeping your core temperature from rising to dangerous levels. Every resource that goes toward cooling is a resource that does not go toward forward motion.

Runners who train through winter and spring often enter summer races unprepared for what heat does to performance. When the temperature rises from 50°F to 60°F, marathon times slow by 3% to 7%. For a runner targeting 3:45, that increase can mean adding over 5 minutes to the final time. The math gets worse as conditions get hotter.

What follows is a practical breakdown of methods that reduce thermal load before and during a marathon.

Training Your Body to Handle Higher Temperatures

Heat acclimatization is a physiological process. Your cardiovascular system and sweat response can adjust to hot conditions, but this takes time and repeated exposure. After two weeks of consistent heat training, heart rate and body temperature begin to normalize during exercise. Full adaptation occurs around six weeks when training includes 3 to 4 heat sessions weekly.

Shorter timelines exist for runners who can commit to more intensive protocols. Research shows that 10 consecutive days of 90-minute sessions at 30°C wet-bulb globe temperature can produce full heat acclimatization. This approach works for runners who have a specific hot-weather race on the calendar and can plan their training accordingly.

The adaptations include increased plasma volume, earlier onset of sweating, and higher red blood cell mass for better oxygen delivery. These changes are real and measurable. They also reverse within two weeks of returning to cooler training conditions.

Replacing What You Lose Through Sweat

Sports scientists recommend consuming 300 to 600 milligrams of sodium per hour during prolonged exercise in heat. This range accounts for the wide variation in sweat rates among runners and the salt concentration in their perspiration. Some runners carry their own electrolyte capsules, others buy Salt Sticks at race expos, and a few rely on what aid stations provide. The method matters less than consistency.

Plain water alone fails to address mineral depletion over 26.2 miles in hot conditions. Pairing fluid intake with sodium replacement helps maintain blood volume and supports muscle function when the body is under thermal strain.

How Much Fluid to Take In

The International Olympic Committee notes that average fluid intake during hot-weather endurance events ranges from 17 to 34 ounces per hour. That range is wide because runners vary in size, sweat rate, and pace. A 120-pound runner moving at 10-minute miles loses less fluid than a 180-pound runner at 8-minute miles.

Drinking too little leads to dehydration and reduced blood volume. Drinking too much can cause hyponatremia, a dangerous drop in blood sodium levels. Most runners benefit from practicing their hydration strategy during training runs rather than experimenting on race day.

Weigh yourself before and after a long run in the heat. The difference tells you roughly how much fluid you lost. Use that information to calibrate your intake during the race.

Cooling Methods Before the Start

Pre-cooling lowers your core temperature before the race begins, which gives your body more room to absorb heat during the event. Studies confirm that pre-cooling can improve marathon performance by up to 16% in hot conditions.

Several methods work. Ice vests worn during warmup transfer cold to the torso. Cold towels draped over the neck and shoulders help. Some runners drink ice slurry in the hour before the start. The goal is to begin the race with a lower baseline temperature so that the inevitable rise happens more slowly.

Pre-cooling is most effective when the race itself will be hot. It offers less benefit in moderate conditions where the body can regulate temperature without assistance.

External Cooling During the Race

A 2024 study published in the International Journal of Sports Physiology and Performance found that water dousing improved 10K performance in heat. The same principle applies to marathons, where aid stations often provide sponges or cups of water for runners to pour over themselves.

Wetting your head, neck, and forearms helps dissipate heat through evaporation. This works better in dry heat than humid conditions because humid air limits evaporative cooling.

Some runners wear cooling sleeves soaked in water. Others grab ice at aid stations and tuck it under their hats or into their sports bras. These methods reduce skin temperature and lower perceived exertion even when core temperature remains elevated.

Pacing for the Conditions

The single most effective strategy for finishing a hot marathon is adjusting your goal pace before the gun goes off. Heat stress compounds over time. Starting too fast accelerates core temperature rise and leads to severe slowdowns in the second half.

Runners who accept a slower pace from the beginning often finish with better overall times than those who hold onto their cool-weather goals for the first 13 miles and then collapse.

Check the forecast the week before the race. If conditions will be warmer than your training environment, recalculate your target and plan accordingly.

Recognizing When to Stop

Heat illness progresses from heat cramps to heat exhaustion to heat stroke. Warning signs include confusion, cessation of sweating, nausea, and coordination problems. These symptoms mean the cooling mechanisms have failed.

No marathon finish is worth permanent damage. Medical tents exist for a reason. Use them if you need them.