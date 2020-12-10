How to Prevent Google Chrome From Storing Browser History?

Google Chrome is the browser of choice for millions of users. This comes as no surprise as it is fast, easy to use, and has many built-in features that make it accessible for various purposes. An added benefit is its easy integration with numerous Google services and products, such as Google Docs, Analytics, and others. Besides, Chrome is compatible with many popular web services such as Flash and JavaScript. In case JavaScript doesn’t work on Chrome, you can use an online service like enablejavascript.io to make it work.

Despite its many benefits, Chrome has a significant flaw that other browsers on the market don’t. It doesn’t allow users to opt-out of storing browser history. Let’s see how to fix that and ensure privacy while surfing.

How to Make Chrome Stop Saving Browser History

Although Chrome allows users to delete their history whenever they want, some users don’t want Google to record their browsing history. The first thing to do is clear out existing history. To do this, press Ctrl+H to open the History window. Alternatively, Command+Y will do the same if you are using Mac. Click on “Clear browsing data” and select the option “All time.” This will erase the entire history currently stored on your machine.

Now you have a completely empty Chrome shell, and it is time to make Chrome stop collecting data in the future.

The process is different for Windows and Mac users, so let’s cover them both.

Stopping Chrome History in Windows and MacOS

In Windows, the first thing to do is locate the history file Chrome creates to store data. This file will usually be in the “users” folder. The most common path should be something like:

X:/users/name/AppData/Local/Google/Chrome/User Data/Default

In case you cannot find the file, click on View and tick the box next to “Hidden items.” This will reveal the AppData folder. Once there, look for the file “History.” It will have no extension, just a name. Right-click the file and navigate to Properties. Once there, check the Read-Only field and click Apply. That’s it, you’re done.

In MacOS, navigate to:

~/Library/Application Support/Google/Chrome/Default

Once there, find the file “History.” You can either right-click on the file and choose “Get Info” or press Command+I. Look under the General tab and check the box next to “Locked.” This will prevent Chrome from storing any information in the History file. That’s it, you’re done.

Open Chrome, visit a couple of websites, open a few tabs, and explore a little bit. Then navigate to History and check whether Chrome saved any data from your session. The History tab should be completely empty.

Why Even Bother?

By this point, many of you probably wonder why not use incognito mode instead? While it is true that incognito does the same thing, it also does not store any cookies. Some extensions will not work in incognito either. The reduced functionality will hurt, especially if you’re an advanced user who frequents the Chrome plugin store or regularly uses any of the Google tools. Incognito mode may work well to hide your browsing patterns, but you can’t use it as a substitute for a regular browser due to its limited functionality.

How to Revert Back to Defaults

Finally, suppose you ever want to restore Chrome’s ability to record history. In that case, all you have to do is go to the History file, uncheck the box next to “Locked” or “Read-Only” (depending on your system), and you’re good to go. Making your History file writable again will allow Chrome to start storing your history, but it won’t bring back any content you visited before unlocking it. Be careful how you use this option. It won’t break your computer, but it might corrupt existing history files.