How to Grow Your Business Without Spending Money

Want to scale your business, but you’re short on funds?

If a loan isn’t an option, there are still plenty of ways to improve your business without spending a dime. All it takes is a bit of creativity and the willingness to take notes from those who have done it before you.

Below, we’re sharing six business ideas to steal that have helped other companies grow into the successful enterprises they are today. The best part? Every one of these steps is actionable, meaning you can get started right away without a ton of research or testing.

Learn from Online Experts

There is so much information online that you can draw from if you look in the right places. You’ll find business advice practically everywhere online, but you need to have the discretion to know whether someone is a true expert or not.

Browse around online and look for experts in your particular field or business in general, like UConn MBA student Jasdeep Singh. Check for credentials, like degrees, certifications, or an impressive resume of experience. Take notes on whatever you find to be valuable, and look for ways to integrate the tips you learned into your business plan.

Increase Visibility With SEO

You may be online, but are you visible? Your website will do you no good if no one can find it.

Make sure your target market knows about you and what you have to offer by using search engine optimization to ensure you come up in their search results. Start by creating a list of keywords representing what your audience would search for on Google and begin using those words throughout your website’s content. The higher you can rank on a search results page, the more likely they are to click your link.

Delegate Using the Eisenhower Matrix

If you’re spending too much time on small tasks, you may be burnt out by the time you get to demanding responsibilities. Use the Eisenhower Matrix to determine what’s important and urgent vs. what’s not important and not urgent.

You’ll divide all of your tasks up between four quadrants:

Do now Do later Delegate Delete

Delegate the smaller tasks to your team below you so you can save your energy for the high-level projects.

Join the Social Media Conversation

If you’re not already on social media, it’s time to get there. Social media is a great way to engage with your audience and learn more about their needs. You don’t need to get on every platform all at once. Identify where your market spends their time, and start there.

Become An Industry Thought Leader

Make a name for yourself by publishing thought pieces and white papers that position you as an expert in your field. Self-publish on your own website, or pitch to media publications to get your name out there further.

LinkedIn is also a great place to publish long-form content for a professional audience.

Explore Efficiencies to Maximize Productivity

What if you could do a job that takes you four days in just three? By exploring how you can work more efficiently, you can get more done in the same period of time, increasing your earning potential without changing much internally.

Final Thoughts

It doesn’t need to cost a lot to run a successful business. If you’re looking to gain an edge against the competition and scale your business, try using these six tips above, which don’t cost a dime. All it takes is a little innovative thinking and dedication to be better than yesterday.