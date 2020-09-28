How To Get Our Groove Back – Basil Springer

“Where there is no counsel, the people fall: but in the multitude of counsellors there is safety.” – Proverbs 11:14

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados – The ideal cyclical management process for a government, business or family, guided by a mission, involves the garnering of people, technology and money and smoothly executing along a familiar groove, in order to achieve specific socioeconomic objectives in a given time frame.

We may reflect that the only thing that is constant in life is change.

We are often faced with small changes in our immediate environment which cause us to make small adjustments to the system to keep it on an optimal path. It is akin to the driving of a vehicle or the piloting of an airplane.

However, when disaster strikes, such as the impact of back-to-back hurricanes or COVID-19, resulting in destruction and devastation, all hell breaks loose. We get dislodged from our groove. If the physical or logistical infrastructure has been severely damaged in the process then it takes time to raise capital, on the softest terms, and rebuild.

COVID-19 is more challenging because of the “lives and livelihoods” conflict. The greater the effort to create jobs and restore livelihoods, the more likely the spread of the virus and the increase of morbidity and mortality.

Major help is needed to get our groove back. The disaster recovery resource mix consists of (1) global smart partnerships; (2) digital crisis communications expertise; (3) positive visionary leadership; (4) a diligent patient management team; (5) a passionate persevering workforce; (6) innovative contemporary technology; and (7) a quick response seed/equity/working capital investment growth fund.

Here are a few real-time disruptive innovation examples which may stimulate our lateral thinking and stand us in good stead.

The Barbados Welcome Stamp – an invitation to the international community to relocate and work virtually from one of the world’s most beloved tourism destinations. Our friendly people, professional services, commitment to education and safety and security, all make Barbados an ideal place to live for both singles and families.

– an invitation to the international community to relocate and work virtually from one of the world’s most beloved tourism destinations. Our friendly people, professional services, commitment to education and safety and security, all make Barbados an ideal place to live for both singles and families. The U.S. Virgin Islands Travel Screening Portal – the safety of residents and visitors is our highest priority as we work together to minimize the spread of COVID-19. The portal digitally engages travelers prior to arrival to the Territory and is a result of the coordinated efforts of the Office of the Governor, the Department of Health, the Virgin Islands Port Authority, and the Department of Tourism.

– the safety of residents and visitors is our highest priority as we work together to minimize the spread of COVID-19. The portal digitally engages travelers prior to arrival to the Territory and is a result of the coordinated efforts of the Office of the Governor, the Department of Health, the Virgin Islands Port Authority, and the Department of Tourism. Caribbean Premium League (CPL) – Trinidad and Tobago exclusively hosted the Hero CPL T20 Tournament, beamed to a record global television audience over a 25-day period, with strict adherence to the COVID-19 guidelines. The six Caribbean franchise countries involved were featured on worldwide TV screens.

(CPL) – Trinidad and Tobago exclusively hosted the Hero CPL T20 Tournament, beamed to a record global television audience over a 25-day period, with strict adherence to the COVID-19 guidelines. The six Caribbean franchise countries involved were featured on worldwide TV screens. The MPE Caribbean Report – Marketplace Excellence has introduced a Caribbean newscast which provides weekly updates from around the region. It is an important source for Caribbean news headlines and COVID-19 developments.

Let us engage regional and global partners and seek counsel through brainstorming sessions in search of new wine; assemble the resource mix; and then celebrate the implementation of these solutions with great enthusiasm. Let’s get our groove back!

(Dr. Basil Springer GCM is a Change-Engine Consultant. His email address is basilgf@marketplaceexcellence. com. His columns may be found at www.nothingbeatsbusiness.com/ basil-springer-column/ and on www.facebook.com/basilgf).