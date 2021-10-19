How to find some info via background check

Do you want to check the history of your prospective employee? Are you looking to learn more about your love interest or new acquaintance’s past? In this digital age, finding such information is relatively easy. A simple search on the internet can lead to significant and perplexing findings.

Because of the sensitivity of the matter, hiring a third-party service will ensure that you abide by all disclosure and reporting rules to the letter. So how can you find some info through a background check? Read below to find out.

1. Conduct a Public Records Search

Public records databases show people’s criminal history. However, if the name of your prospective employee/love interest is similar to that of a convict, a criminal record may appear, which could be disconcerting.

While public record databases don’t have all records, they do have a lot of valuable data. Follow these steps to do an online public records search:

Start by examining all public and national databases. This comprises national sex offender registries, the fingerprint database, the global terrorism database, and federal and state criminal databases.

You can search state and local criminal records by searching the court records of your state. Use the online index for federal court documents when dealing with national matters

It’s important to note that most of these public records searches are pretty useful. However, they only reveal the public face of an individual. To get a somewhat comprehensive picture, it’s best to search online and find out what they’re like in their daily lives. If you decide to use background checks you can choose among the best background checks.

2. Search Social Media

Social media is one of the best places to get a fuller picture of an individual. And so most employers have resorted to using it in their background checks.

One social media comment or post can ruin someone’s reputation. On the other hand, an individual’s connections, acquaintances, or friends on social media can reveal their true identities—such as sexual orientation, whether they’re family-oriented, loners, or extroverts.

For instance, if a person likes making friends, they’ll have accounts on different social media sites such as Instagram, Pinterest, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

Another way to know a person is snooping on their friends or family. Who are they like? Do they like partying or are business-minded persons?

3. Search Court Records

Although people can access criminal records in their national criminal database in some countries, in others, these can only be found in individual courthouses. So, you may need to search every particular courthouse in your jurisdiction to know an individual’s past. Sounds hectic, right?

Nevertheless, with the growth of digital media, most courthouses have these records available online. You’ll need to compile a list of all of them and review their records one by one.

Besides being hectic and time-consuming, this search type can prove financially costly because some courts charge access fees. And so, before doing so, ask yourself, is it worth the effort? Also think thoroughly about hiring an expert to save time or doing it yourself.

4. Check Credit Report

Credit reports usually show how financially responsible a person is. Although this info may seem trivial, it saves employers a lot. For instance, when it comes to hiring people for financial jobs, having someone frugal is good for business.

On the other hand, perhaps, you’re looking to settle with someone, would it be nice to know their spending habits? A significant number of individuals divorce on financial grounds. So before committing, see who you’re dealing with. Find out whether they have debts and the potential impacts of such obligations.

You should know that credit reports are fee—however additional ones may cost a small fee. Also, they’re not difficult to access.

5. Review Your Prospective Employees References

Although you may be eager to employ a candidate who impressed you, verifying their references, education, and work history doesn’t hurt first. While this can help you determine whether your prospective is disingenuous—maybe they lied about their level of experience, etc.—it can also help you collect more information about them.

For instance, some of their references will tell you their work ethics, positive attributes, and other factors that may help you assign them to a suitable role.

Thus, start by calling their work references and inquire about their work history. Then, call their postsecondary or high school

It’s Always Better to Be Safe Than Sorry

It might be challenging to decide whether to devote time and resources to check the backgrounds of persons of interest. However, failure to do so can allow a con artist or dishonest employee to access your company’s or personal resources.