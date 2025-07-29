How to Enhance Your Grilling This Summer with Chef Blasczak

Grand Cayman, Cayman Island – July is National Grilling Month, a time to embrace one of the most beloved cooking traditions in the Caribbean, grilling outdoors. With the sun shining and fresh seafood in abundance, there’s no better season to fire up the grill and add bold island flavors to your meals.

This month, Chef Andre Blasczak, Executive Chef at The Westin Grand Cayman Seven Mile Beach Resort & Spa, is celebrating by sharing his go-to grilling tips and his signature grilled lobster recipe, inspired by the natural ingredients and the cooking culture of the Caribbean.

“One of my favorite cooking styles has always been outdoor grilling. Since I joined The Westin Grand Cayman Seven Mile Beach Resort & Spa last year, we’ve revamped the menus across our food and beverage outlets to offer more grilled dishes, including appetizers and main courses. We also created live grill stations for events in our banquet hall and for guests to enjoy at our Sunday Brunch.”

Chef Blasczak has made grilling an integral part of the guest experience at The Westin, highlighting the ease and versatility of this cooking style, especially during summertime. Grilling by the beach provides an opportunity for people to bring out the best in local seafood.

“My favorite seafood dishes around this time of year are lobster, red snapper, and shrimp.”

These seafood staples are plentiful in the Caribbean and ideal for celebrating National Grilling Month in style.

Chef Blasczak also emphasizes adding a tropical twist to elevate each dish.

“Sometimes we’ll wrap fresh fish in banana leaves to add a touch of Caribbean flavor. We also try to incorporate local and regional ingredients whenever we can, like a mango, for side dishes, such as mango salsa, a mango salad, or a mango-based dressing. Our guests love and enjoy it.”

Fresh mango, banana leaves, and herbs bring tropical flair to traditional grilling methods that are perfect for this time of year. And when it comes to seasoning seafood, he doesn’t hold back:

“When making rubs and marinades for seafood, I like to use a lot of Cajun spices, such as paprika and cayenne pepper, as well as Old Bay, chives, dill, and bay leaves. Before serving, I like to keep it simple and add a bit of clarified butter and freshly squeezed lemon.”

To help grill lovers make the most of the summer season, and the current lobster season in the Caribbean, Chef Blasczak shares his easy-to-follow method for perfect grilled lobster below.

GRILLED LOBSTER RECIPE

Step 1: Select the best Lobster

When it comes to grilling lobster, always opt for live lobsters. This ensures that the lobster is fresh and its meat is at its best quality. Look for lobsters that are lively and have a hard shell, indicating that they are healthy and recently caught.

Step 2: Kill the Lobsters the Right Way – as humanely as possible.

The best way to do this is to place the lobster in the freezer for about 20 minutes to numb it before swiftly and accurately splitting the lobster in half lengthwise.

Step 3: Clean the Lobsters

Rinse the lobsters under cold running water, using a brush or your fingers to remove any debris from the body and legs. It is super important to remove the dark vein-like intestine running along the length of the lobster’s tail. This can be done by making a small incision with a knife and carefully pulling it out.

Step 4: Prepare the Marinade

I like to use a mixture of olive oil, garlic, lemon juice, salt, and pepper, or you can experiment with different herbs (basil, dill, chives, and Old Bay spices). Apply the marinade or seasoning generously to both sides of the lobster, making sure to cover all the crevices and cracks in the shell.

Step 5: Prepare the Grill

Before grilling the lobsters, preheat your grill to medium-high heat. It is important to have a hot grill to sear the lobster and achieve those beautiful grill marks. Brush the grill grates with oil to prevent the lobster from sticking.

>Lobsters are delicate creatures with delicate meat, so it’s crucial to cook them at the right temperature to avoid overcooking or drying them out. The ideal temperature for grilling lobsters is around 350 to 400 degrees Fahrenheit (175 to 200 degrees Celsius). This temperature range allows the lobster to cook through without burning the shell or drying out the meat.

Step 6: Grilling the Lobsters

To make grilling easier, you can parboil the lobsters in salted water for a few minutes to partially cook them—this helps with removing the meat from the shell later. That said, it’s optional and can be skipped if you prefer.

Once your grill is preheated and the lobsters are ready, brush the shells with melted butter or oil to prevent sticking and enhance flavor. Place the lobsters’ shells side down directly on the grill grates, close the lid, and cook for about 6 to 8 minutes per pound (450 grams). For example, a 1.5-pound (680-gram) lobster would need approximately 9 to 12 minutes.

While grilling, you can baste the lobsters with more melted butter or oil to keep them moist and flavorful—just avoid over-basting, as it can lead to flare-ups or charring. Flip the lobsters once halfway through, grilling each side for 4–5 minutes, until the shells turn bright red and the meat is opaque and firm. Be careful not to overcook them, as lobster can quickly become tough and rubbery.

Step 7: Eat and Enjoy

Once the lobsters are cooked to perfection, remove them from the grill and let them rest for a few minutes. Serve the grilled lobsters with melted butter, lemon wedges, and your favorite side dishes. Grilling a whole lobster can be a rewarding and delicious experience, especially when it is prepared properly and grilled to perfection. So, fire up the grill and get ready to enjoy a sumptuous grilled lobster feast!

For either grilling at home or on the beach, National Grilling Month is the perfect excuse to explore bold flavors and fresh seafood. With Chef Blasczak’s expert tips and recipe, it brings out a grilling game that is sure to be a crowd-pleaser.