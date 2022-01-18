How To Continue Education At Home Amidst The Pandemic?

COVID-19 has brought a huge lifestyle change amongst people and the impact of COVID-19 has changed the way people work, do business and study. From working professionals to students, everyone has made changes in how they perform their work. Students have shifted to online classes but studying from home is not an easy job for the students. However, it is still important to ensure that one continues their education at home without any disruption. Here are a few tips to continue education at home.

1. Set time to study

Without a proper schedule, studying becomes almost impossible as there can be many distractions. For ensuring that there is a balance between academic life especially if one is preparing for any Sarkari Exam and personal life and the same can be done by preparing a schedule and sticking to it. There are an ample number of apps that allow one to create a to-do list and of course, one has the option of using the traditional paper pen to create a schedule.

2. Attend your online classes

Many educational institutions are shifting to online classes instead of offline classes to fight against the virus. If you have online classes lined up, create a reminder for the same to ensure that you do not miss it. In fact, one should set a reminder for all the important tasks like assignment due date, checking Sarkari Result date or reminder for an online exam. Also, when in doubt, don’t be afraid of having an open conversation with your teacher.

3. Try to study with the help of YouTube

Technology can be both a distraction and a productivity tool, it depends on how one uses it. There is an ample number of free courses available on YouTube taught by expert faculty. There are plenty of open courses by reputed universities that can be accessed by anyone to enhance their knowledge. In addition to that, crash courses are available on the platforms too. Engage some time in watching these videos for learning more about your subject matter or something that you are passionate about.

4. Complete a course on platforms like Coursera, Skillshare or EdX

In addition to YouTube, there are multiple online platforms like Khan Academy, Coursera, Skillshare, Udemy and EdX where you can pick a course of your choice and complete it to gain more knowledge. Premium versions of these platforms also give you the opportunity to earn certification for the same which can be later flaunted on your resume.

5. Read books

If the internet and technology are a constraint, you can always switch to reading books. Even with the technology available, one should always engage in some sort of book on a daily basis. The book can be both non-fiction and fiction. The non-fiction books are helpful for learning educational stuff and life lessons while the fiction books can be read for pleasure, learning creative writing skills and expanding vocabulary.

6. Use learning apps

There are plenty of learning apps available on both the App Store and Google Play Store which can be used for learning new things. For instance, the Duolingo app can be used for learning a new language. The TED app can be used to know more about innovative ideas. Similarly, the Codecademy app can be used for learning to code. Depending upon the stuff that you want to learn, you can download an app for the same.

7. Read journal papers

Different platforms like Google Scholar and JSTOR allow the students to read journal papers. If you are a research scholar, such platforms can be extremely helpful for knowing the work done by other experts and the same can be used as citations in your research work too. During COVID, JSTOR allows the users to read 100 articles in a month for free which should be utilized by the students.

There are different ways in which one can continue their education. The students have the option of continuing their education both in an offline and online format, depending upon their preference. No matter how you want to educate yourself, it is important that you engage in some sort of learning on a daily basis to stay on track. While continuing education, it is also important that a perfect balance between different aspects of life is maintained to have healthy mental health.