How to Avoid Paying for Extra Airport Fees in South Florida

Whether you regularly fly for business or book a flight once a year for your vacation, if you are going through a South Florida airport like Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport or Miami International Airport, you need to be wary of the extra fees you could end up paying.

So, check out the following ways to avoid paying additional airport fees in South Florida.

Compare Airlines to Avoid Extra Fees

You will probably compare different airlines to find the most affordable flights, but you also need to look at any additional costs that the airlines charge.

With some airlines, small add-ons can soon mount up in cost. For example, Spirit Airlines charges for numerous add-ons, such as seating surcharges. In fact, about the only thing included in a standard ticket with Spirit Airlines is the transportation itself.

Other budget airlines have similar practices for charging for add-ons, such as the Irish company Ryanair.

To avoid paying extra fees, ensure you know what is and is not covered in the price from different airlines so you can find the least expensive option and avoid paying for things you didn’t know you needed to pay for.

Book Your Parking Space in Advance

If you do not plan your airport parking, you will probably have to pay over the odds. There are often additional fees for drivers who do not book parking spaces in advance at airports.

On the other hand, you can save money by booking your spot early on; and make certain that you have a parking space. There is nothing worse than looking for a spot when you only have a short time before you need to check-in for your flight.

You can potentially save on parking costs further by using a reputable offsite airport parking service. For example, with offsite Fort Lauderdale airport parking, you can get the lowest rates and access gated and covered parking options.

Take the Right Steps to Avoid Excess Baggage Fees

If there is one extra cost that is very common and yet continues to surprise people, it is excess baggage fees.

Thankfully, there are ways to ensure you do not have to pay excess baggage charges; besides the silly idea of wearing all of your clothes at once to save space in your bags.

The first way is the simplest and best. Ensure your bags do not go overweight. By knowing what the baggage weight and size requirements are in advance, you can weigh and measure your bags before you leave home and avoid excess baggage costs.

Other ways of avoiding those pesky excess baggage fees include pooling luggage with a travel buddy and maximizing your hand luggage allowance.

Use Your Own Liquid Bags

Did you know that some airports charge for liquid bags? Well, they do.

Even if the cost is little, it makes sense to put all allowable liquids into your own reusable liquid bag. You then never have to pay for liquid bags ever again.

Do not expect liquid bags to be free, even though they often are.

Read the Terms and Conditions Carefully

In this day and age in which we all click on “OK” to sign online contracts without reading what we have actually signed, it can be easy to overlook how important it is to read the terms and conditions that apply to the airline and airport you are using.

When you book a flight, a parking space, and so on, ensure you read the fine print. There could be additional fees and rules you are unaware of.

Quite simply, by having thorough knowledge about airport costs in advance, you will not be hit by any surprise fees.