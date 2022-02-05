How the United States Inflation jump affected Bitcoin and Ethereum

Every concept in the financial sector has its advantage and disadvantage. Inflation could be a corrective measure, and in some cases, it could become the death of the sector per time. Bitcoin and Ethereum are undoubtedly the top two biggest cryptocurrencies in the crypto community by market cap. The reason is that over time, these cryptocurrencies have been able to adjust side to side with the traditional fiat, even when Bitcoin aims at being the future of money. Bitcoin and Ethereum, sometimes in December, saw minor changes in price as a result of an increase in monthly inflation in the US market.

By now, you should understand that one of the main reasons Bitcoin was appealing to investors is because of its resistance to inflation, unlike the traditional fiat that falls and rises with the dictations of inflation. So, the growth of Bitcoin and Ethereum even amidst inflation since their development has been such that crypto keeps growing regardless of what happens to the fiat. The reason behind this could be traced to the fact that the crypto community is a volatile one. Even though Bitcoin, Ethereum, and other cryptos have seen declines and spikes, their growth has remained upward since development.

In December, monthly inflation in the United States was a bit dramatic as it went higher than usual to about 0.5% and annual inflation to about 7%, staying the same. Because of this increase, Bitcoin also enjoyed about 5% in its daily gains and moved up about $500 higher, and Ethereum, on the other hand, added 8% to its daily gains, surpassing the $3,375 point.

Crypto analysts believe that if this inflation should continue growing larger than expected, there might be a massive sell-off. The reason for this speculation is the increase in the CPI. However, it should be noted that initially, the inflation jump positively affected both giant cryptos before it slowly began to decline. Currently, Ethereum’s price is very much trading around the jumped price, and any slight decline might be seeing Ethereum going down more. However, this might also be the best time to invest in Ethereum, since it is still very affordable.

Why is the price of Bitcoin and Ethereum dropping if Bitcoin is an “inflation hedge”?

This could come off as alarming, as it’s completely inverse. As mentioned earlier, Bitcoin and Ethereum saw a minor increase in price after inflation. However, currently, the prices of both cryptos are relatively below their established price after inflation. Why is this happening? Is the massive sell-off taking place? Over the last few months, as the inflation fears increased, gold saw a slight but noticeable increase, and gold futures, on the other hand, a decent run-up.

On the other hand, Bitcoin has been down by about 25% since the past month, and it negates the wide selling point of Bitcoin that Bitcoin is an inflation hedge. So, is Bitcoin and Ethereum really where to invest when fiat is suffering inflation? The only explanation for this is that Bitcoin being an inflation hedge is mere speculation; however, it might be accurate in the future because of the volatility of the cryptocurrency ecosystem. So, if more investors and companies could adopt Bitcoin and Ethereum for their everyday use, the price of Bitcoin might become more stable, and then it might be regarded as an inflation hedge. Inasmuch as investors have considerable investments in a crypto, the concept of being an inflation hedge might seem impossible because there could be the case of pseudo inflation. In this case, an investor may withdraw all of his investments in the Bitcoin network. However, if it’s large enough, it might shortly result in FOMO and massive sell-off.

Presently, many reasons are responsible for the unstable nature of Bitcoin and Ethereum’s price. These reasons, however, have no direct relationship with inflation. Several forces in the crypto market are more powerful than inflation. They can drive up or cause massive selloffs on any network. The most unpleasant aspect of this narrative is that whatever happens to the Bitcoin network seems to affect other networks. Although this isn’t as pronounced as it used to be, the influence of Bitcoin on the entire crypto community has reduced since the decrease of Bitcoin’s dominance from about 85% to about 38%. Bitcoin and Ethereum are both essential and giant projects in the crypto community. It is, however, worthy to note that inflation has minimal effect on their price movement because the crypto market naturally is already volatile without the action of inflation.