How South Florida Entrepreneurs Can Verify a Company Before Doing Business With It

SOUTH FLORIDA – South Florida moves fast: a friend recommends a vendor, a contractor sends a quote, a consultant presents well online, and a new business partner is ready to act. In places like Miami, Fort Lauderdale, Boca Raton, West Palm Beach, and Hollywood, these business transactions happen daily.

Most times, everything works out fine. But before signing that agreement or exchanging money, it is worth checking a few basic details about a company you are interested in doing business with.

This does not require an exhaustive investigation. A quick review of public business records can answer the most important questions.

Confirm the legal business name

Start with the company’s legal name. It is common for a business to use a shorter brand name publicly, although its official registration can include the words LLC, Inc., Corp., etc., or even a slightly different spelling.

Although they may not use their legal name on their website, invoices, email signature, or social media profile, their legal name should be listed on all contracts.

If the name on the contract does not match the name in public records, ask for an updated contract. This is especially important in Florida, where many companies have similar names.

Check public records

Public business records show useful information, including registration details, company status, addresses, officers, managers, and related filings.

Entrepreneurs can search public business directories, such as BisProfiles, to review Florida company records and compare them with the information provided by a vendor, contractor, or potential partner.

Checking this information is essential before working with a new marketing agency, construction company, real estate service provider, logistics vendor, subcontractor, or local consultant.

Researching public records is a good first step, but they do not always provide a complete picture of a business. It is best to supplement these records with references, contract review, licensing checks, and legal advice.

Verify company status

Confirm the company is still active.

If a business is listed as active, it is generally recognized in state records. If inactive, dissolved, or administratively dissolved, this does not automatically indicate dishonesty, but it does warrant further review.

A company requesting a deposit, a signed contract, or taking on a major project should be able to clearly explain its registration status.

Compare addresses and people

Compare the company’s address in public records with the one on their website, proposal, invoices, contracts, and social media.

Many legitimate businesses use registered agents, mailing addresses, coworking spaces, or virtual offices. That is not necessarily a concern. But if the information continually changes or does not match, that raises a red flag. Ask for clarification.

It is also useful to review who is connected to the company. Records may list officers, directors, managers, members, or registered agents. If someone claims to represent a company, their role should be consistent with those records.

Watch for simple red flags

A few issues are cause for concern:

– the business name does not match the contract or invoice;

– the company is inactive but still taking new work;

– the person you are working with is not clearly connected to the company;

– contact information does not match;

– the company was created very recently and wants a large upfront payment;

– there is pressure to pay before you can review basic details.

On their own, these signs don’t mean that a deal is bad, but they are valid concerns to address. Be alert to protect your interests.

A small step before a big commitment

South Florida offers a lot of opportunity for entrepreneurs, but speed should not replace due diligence.

Before working with a new company, take a few minutes to confirm the legal name, check public records, review company status, compare addresses, and ensure the people involved are legally connected to the business.

Although these steps are simple, they are necessary to avoid confusion, wasted time, and expensive mistakes.