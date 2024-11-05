How Kamala Harris’ Jamaican father shaped who she is today

Scripp News: Jamaica is home to about 2.8 million people and a diaspora that spans the globe. Vice President Kamala Harris’ father, Donald Harris, is part of that diaspora.

The Jamaica-born economist now lives in the same city as his daughter, the capital of the United States, but despite their closeness in proximity, answers on who Donald Harris is, and his influence on who his daughter is today, may best be found via the Harris family members who still live on the island.