How Going Eco-friendly Can Benefit Your Brand

The Earth’s climate is changing at an alarming rate and scientists around the world now warn that we only have limited time left if we’re to avert an impending ecological and environmental emergency.

While most of us realize we need to make changes to our lifestyle in order to reduce the damage we’re doing to the planet (e.g. recycling more, reducing our energy use, etc), voting with our wallets and buying green could also make a huge contribution and help force companies to take a more proactive approach in reducing pollution and realizing the goal of net-zero emissions.

Changing consumer habits and awareness

While the mass-production techniques developed and honed by companies over the last century have undoubtedly led to increased output and tumbling price-points, they have also caused untold damage to the environment.

Not so long ago, companies were widely lauded for passing cheaper prices to their customers but, as consumers have become increasingly eco-aware and pressure has mounted from world leaders, many firms have changed tact to a more environmentally-friendly approach to their production methods. Indeed, the green movement has given rise to a whole new sector of service providers like utilitybidder.co.uk who actively search for ways to reduce companies’ energy and water consumption.

Eco-friendly brands already spearheading market change

We all realize businesses exist to make money, however, several companies already consider their carbon footprint as being of equal importance to their profit margins. Here are a few examples:

IKEA: The Swedish furniture giant has consistently taken an ecological approach to its production methods and now claims to source around 50% of its wood from sustainable forests and 100% of its cotton from vetted, green-aware companies. Moreover, the company powers its stores using over 700,000 solar panels and in 2016 became a net energy exporter.

Patagonia: The outdoor clothing company takes – what many might a consider – a rather strange approach to its marketing, actively trying to persuade consumers to buy only what they need. In the world of big business, urging potential clients to buy less may seem counter-intuitive however it’s very much in line with the firm’s eco-credentials. Indeed, the company runs a program to repair its products rather than encouraging clients to buy new and it even produced a range of parka jackets made entirely from recycled plastic bottles.

Native Shoes: Native might not be the most famous shoe brand in the world but they are doing more than their fair share for the planet. Every year, over 300 million worn-out shoes make their way into landfill globally – a fact not lost on the company who encourage customers to return their used shoes for recycling into insulation materials and other reusables. Native also produced an innovative shoe made 100% from biodegradable materials.

Beyond Meat: Intensive farming and meat production has been proven to be one of the leading contributors to climate change and experts warn we will all need to reduce our meat consumption if we’re to make real environmental change. Beyond Meat produce faux ‘meat’ products and in particular burgers made from plant-based materials which are said to rival real meat in terms of taste and texture – and have the added benefit of being considerably better for human health and, of course, the environment.