How Caribbean-American Professionals Can Build a Real Estate Career in South Florida

SOUTH FLORIDA – South Florida is the place where Caribbean-American professionals have built real estate careers with greater speed and more sustainable momentum than in almost any other part of the United States.

Together, Miami-Dade, Broward, and Palm Beach counties are home to more than 60,000 licensed real estate agents; Miami-Dade, specifically, leads the nation in the proportion of foreign-born agents within its real estate workforce.

This is no coincidence: it is due to geography, demographics, and the unique advantages Caribbean-American professionals bring to a market shaped over decades by immigration and investment from the Caribbean.

If you’re thinking about starting a career in real estate in South Florida, this is the moment. Not just because of the market, but because of who lives here. A huge part of the population comes from the Caribbean and Latin America, and in many areas, your future clients will be people who share your background. They feel more at ease working with someone who speaks their language, knows their traditions, and understands how their families make decisions. It’s one thing to close a deal with an English-only agent; it’s another to work with someone who knows that the down payment might come from a remittance, that the financing might involve three cousins in two different countries, or that the final yes might come from a grandmother back home. That’s where you make the difference, not with corporate talk, but with genuine connection.

However, it is important to be clear about what this opportunity truly entails: it is a serious business, not a casual side gig. The first year will be challenging. While the barriers to entry are indeed low, the same cannot be said for the barriers to achieving significant income. What sets South Florida apart is that, for Caribbean-American professionals willing to treat real estate as a business from day one and leverage their own cultural and linguistic assets, the return on investment between the second and fifth years is considerably higher than in generic suburban markets, where all agents seem alike and speak the same way.

This guide walks you through the pathway: what it takes to get licensed in Florida, the realistic market conditions you’ll face, where your actual competitive advantages lie, and how to build a first-year strategy that sets you up for sustainable growth.

Why South Florida Real Estate Is a Natural Fit for Caribbean-American Professionals

The numbers tell the story first. South Florida, comprising Miami-Dade, Broward, and Palm Beach counties, is home to more than 60,000 licensed real estate agents. The region also hosts some of the largest diaspora communities in North America: the Haitian community in Little Haiti and North Miami; the Jamaican and Trinidadian communities in Miramar, Pembroke Pines, and Lauderhill; and significant populations of professionals and families of Bahamian, Cuban, Dominican, and Puerto Rican origin.

This concentration of Caribbean-American communities creates a demand for agents who speak the languages, understand the cultural context, and know how to navigate the specific financial and legal structures that shape how Caribbean families purchase real estate.

Language is the primary advantage. An agent who speaks Haitian Creole, Jamaican Patois, or Caribbean Spanish opens doors that are inaccessible to monolingual English-speaking agents. However, language alone is not enough; cultural competence is what transforms that access into actual business. Caribbean-American agents understand the dynamics of home purchases funded by remittances in a way that isn’t taught in textbooks. They grasp extended-family financing structures, the role of community lending circles and rotating savings associations, issues surrounding dual citizenship, and the specific tax and legal implications when Caribbean citizens or members of the diaspora invest in U.S. real estate. They understand transnational transactions in which the buyer or co-owner makes decisions from abroad, manages currency exchange, handles international wire transfers, and navigates the visa and residency implications associated with property ownership.

South Florida is also the top U.S. market for foreign real estate investment volume, according to NAR data. A significant portion of this investment comes from Caribbean nations and investors of Caribbean origin seeking to build wealth. Agents who understand this market, those capable of addressing a Jamaican investor’s concerns regarding currency risk, explaining to a Haitian family how purchasing a property affects their path to citizenship, or navigating the complexities a Trinidadian family faces when buying a vacation home without compromising their U.S. tax residency status, are able to build a client base more quickly and stably than those operating in conventional suburban markets.

The final key element is the dynamic of referrals within the community. Caribbean-American communities in South Florida are tight-knit; within them, trust is a fundamental asset. When a trusted community member, whether from church, the neighborhood, or their country of origin, becomes a real estate agent, that network of trust transforms into a referral engine. Caribbean-American agents who dedicate their first year to strengthening community ties often see their business accelerate dramatically in their second and third years, an experience that conventional suburban agents, with their generic networks, never enjoy.

Who Can Become a Florida Real Estate Agent

The licensing requirements for Florida real estate are straightforward and, importantly, accessible to a broad range of people regardless of immigration status or background.

To become a licensed real estate sales associate in Florida, you must be:

At least 18 years old.

A high school graduate or equivalent.

A U.S. citizen OR a non-citizen with a valid Social Security number.

This last point matters significantly for your audience. Naturalized citizens and lawful permanent residents (green card holders) are eligible to become licensed Florida Realtors. There is no citizenship-by-birth requirement. If you have a Social Security number, you can get licensed. You also must demonstrate honesty, trustworthiness, and good character in your application; the Department of Business and Professional Regulation (DBPR) reviews this, but it’s a straightforward standard that disqualifies only people with significant prior legal issues.

No college degree is required. No real estate experience is required. You don’t need to own property yourself. The barriers to entry are genuinely low, which is both an advantage and a reality check. Because the barrier to getting licensed is low, the market is crowded. The barrier to building a profitable business is much higher.

If you have a history of legal issues, incomplete documentation, questions regarding dual citizenship, foreign educational credentials, or a prior license in another country, the Florida Real Estate Commission can answer your specific questions before you invest in license preparation courses. The Commission also offers license search tools, application status systems, and updates on disciplinary cases that are worth bookmarking from the start. Specific eligibility requirements and any subsequent updates come directly from the Florida Real Estate Commission, the division of the Department of Business and Professional Regulation that regulates all real estate licensees in the state. You can view the complete regulations here.

The Florida Licensing Process, Step by Step

Getting licensed takes 2-4 months from start to finish. Here’s the realistic timeline:

Step 1: Complete 63 hours of pre-licensing education (2-4 weeks)

Florida requires 63 hours of approved pre-licensing coursework. You can take it online or in-person through approved schools. Cost is typically $300-$800 depending on the provider. You must pass the end-of-course exam with a minimum 70% score. This exam is separate from the state exam—passing the course exam doesn’t mean you’ll pass the state exam.

Step 2: Submit your application and fingerprints (3-6 weeks)

Application fee: $89. Fingerprint fee (Livescan): $53.50. DBPR processes applications in 3-6 weeks depending on completeness and current volume. Having all documents ready (birth certificate, Social Security card, background information) speeds this up.

Step 3: Pass the Florida real estate state exam

Step three is where most Florida candidates hit their first serious challenge. The Florida Real Estate Sales Associate Exam is administered by Pearson VUE and consists of 100 multiple-choice questions covering both national real estate principles (45 questions) and Florida-specific material (45 questions), plus 10 real estate math questions. Candidates need a score of 75 percent or higher, meaning 75 correct answers out of 100, within a 3.5-hour testing window. Florida’s first-attempt pass rate hovers between 55 and 60 percent, which is among the lowest in the country. The reason is straightforward: the Florida portion tests state-specific statutes, Chapter 475 rules, and FREC-mandated disclosures with a level of specificity that pre-licensing coursework alone rarely covers in enough depth.

Candidates who pass on the first sitting tend to share the same preparation pattern. Two to three weeks before test day, they work through several hundred timed practice questions written in Pearson VUE’s actual format, focusing extra attention on Florida-specific rules and the math section. A dedicated question bank for the Florida sales associate exam that separates practice questions by topic and rotates them into full-length timed simulations tends to be more useful than reviewing static chapters. For candidates whose first language is not English, the wording of Pearson VUE questions can add another layer of difficulty, and working through hundreds of format-matched questions is what closes that gap.

Step 4: Activate your license with a sponsoring broker (1-2 weeks)

You cannot practice real estate without a broker sponsoring your license. Choose a broker that offers training, competitive commission splits, and mentorship, especially important for your first year. Your broker manages your errors and omissions insurance, handles trust account compliance, and provides administrative support. The quality of your first broker relationship significantly affects your first-year success.

How to Know When You’re Ready to Schedule the Exam

Before you book your $57.75 exam appointment, get honest about your readiness. The useful benchmark is scoring consistently above 80% on full-length timed practice exams in the two weeks before test day. If you cannot hit that range three sittings in a row, postpone another week rather than gambling on the fee. Repeated failed attempts delay your license activation, drain your budget, and damage your confidence.

Before committing to a paid prep platform, work through some free Florida questions to practice and identify your weak spots. Most first-time test takers who haven’t studied score somewhere between 45-60% on their first full run-through. The topic-by-topic breakdown shows whether your gaps are in Florida statutes, agency law, contract disclosures, or math. For Caribbean-American candidates who may have handled complex international property transactions in your own communities but haven’t studied Florida’s specific test format, that early diagnostic run-through is often the single most useful hour of preparation in the entire process.

Where Caribbean-American Agents Actually Thrive in South Florida

Your competitive advantage isn’t everywhere equally. It’s concentrated in specific communities and specific practice areas.

Geography matters. Little Haiti and North Miami have large Haitian populations and high demand for agents who speak Creole and understand Haitian immigrant finance and family structures. Miramar, Pembroke Pines, and Lauderhill have significant Jamaican and Trinidadian communities. Sunrise and Tamarac are multicultural with mixed diaspora populations. West Palm Beach and Lake Worth have growing Caribbean populations. Brickell and downtown Miami attract foreign investment from Caribbean nations where wealth is concentrated among professionals and business owners.

Little Haiti and North Miami have large Haitian populations and high demand for agents who speak Creole and understand Haitian immigrant finance and family structures. Miramar, Pembroke Pines, and Lauderhill have significant Jamaican and Trinidadian communities. Sunrise and Tamarac are multicultural with mixed diaspora populations. West Palm Beach and Lake Worth have growing Caribbean populations. Brickell and downtown Miami attract foreign investment from Caribbean nations where wealth is concentrated among professionals and business owners. Brokerage types matter too. Large national firms like Compass, Coldwell Banker, and Berkshire Hathaway actively recruit bilingual agents because they serve diverse buyer bases and international clients. Boutique multicultural brokerages specifically market to diaspora communities. Investment-focused firms handling foreign capital need agents who can navigate international transactions. Your first brokerage choice shapes your market access.

Large national firms like Compass, Coldwell Banker, and Berkshire Hathaway actively recruit bilingual agents because they serve diverse buyer bases and international clients. Boutique multicultural brokerages specifically market to diaspora communities. Investment-focused firms handling foreign capital need agents who can navigate international transactions. Your first brokerage choice shapes your market access. Referral networks compound fast. The agents who build business fastest aren’t the ones chasing strangers. They’re the ones deepening relationships in their sphere of influence. Your family, your church or mosque or synagogue, your community organizations, cultural events, local Caribbean media; these are your early sources of business. An immigration attorney who trusts you makes referrals. A mortgage broker experienced with foreign buyers makes referrals. A tax professional who works with expat clients makes referrals. These referral partners solve specific client problems and think of you because you understand their context.

Building Your First-Year Book of Business

After you get licensed, Florida requires 45 hours of post-license education within 18-24 months. That’s separate from your pre-licensing coursework and covers broker-specific procedures, trust accounting, and compliance.

Your first year is not about volume. It’s about foundation-building. Realistic timeline: 3-9 months until your first closing, which means 3-9 months of no income if real estate is your sole focus. This is why many agents keep their previous jobs part-time during month 1-6. Treat those months as your launch investment.

The sphere of influence is real. Start with family, extended family, friends, church community, cultural organizations, and neighborhood networks. These people know you. They want you to succeed. They refer you because they trust you, not because your marketing is clever. Caribbean-American agents who invest their first year in strengthening community relationships tend to see business accelerate dramatically in years two and three.

Media and visibility matter in community-specific ways. Local Caribbean media, community newspapers, radio shows, and podcasts reach diaspora audiences that mainstream marketing doesn’t touch. Many established Caribbean agents maintain presences in these channels specifically because the audience is loyal and community-centered.

The cumulative advantage takes time to emerge, but it grows rapidly. Cultural trust is built gradually, yet once established, it endures. A Jamaican community agent who shows up, gets involved, provides good service, and strengthens ties during the first year often sees their business accelerate much faster in the second year than suburban agents with generic networks. That is the true advantage.

Final Thoughts

South Florida’s real estate market rewards agents who understand its cultural nuances. Caribbean-American professionals bring competitive advantages that monolingual agents cannot replicate: language proficiency, cultural fluency, community trust, and an understanding of complex transnational transactions that require genuine expertise, not just good intentions.

The process of obtaining a license is accessible; the barrier to entry is remarkably low. However, the business itself is a long-term endeavor. The candidates who succeed, those who build sustainable practices and generate real income, are the ones who treat real estate like a small business from day one. They do not expect quick profits or view it as a source of passive income; instead, they invest time in cultivating community relationships, carefully select their first real estate agency, prepare thoroughly for the exam, and implement systems that yield compounding results over the years.

South Florida has been rewarding real estate professionals of Caribbean origin for decades. The door is open. The competitive advantage is real. And the agents who understand both aspects, the accessibility of obtaining a license and the long-term commitment required to generate significant income, are the ones who build sustainable careers.