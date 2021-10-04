How Cannabis took over the vape industry?

Are you new to vapes and vaporizers, and want to know why they have managed to become so popular? Do you want to know more about the different vaporizers and why they are so sought after?

Cannabis has taken over the vape industry. It’s no surprise that cannabis is taking over this industry, considering it was once illegal so people who smoked weed were trying to hide what they were doing. Today it’s legal in many states as well as many countries around the world, which means smokers are more open about their habits or use for medicinal purposes.

As of 2019, there are now more than 200 different brands of vapes on the market that are suited to dry herb, cannabis concentrates, or both like the PAX3 Vaporizer found on MagicVaporizers here. These devices allow users to switch effortlessly between herbs and concentrates, which makes them extremely popular. This is a huge change from just 10 years ago. This article will explore how cannabis has taken over the vape market with public opinion on its side. This is how cannabis has taken over the vape industry and what is in store for the next few years.

Legalization of cannabis

Cannabis or marijuana is a plant that has been around and used for centuries now. Although for most of that time it has been illegal because it is considered a drug. This drug has been criminalized in many countries around the world.

In the last few decades, the legalization of medicinal marijuana has been making its way around the world. You can buy your product from a dispensary, and you have a prescription from a doctor. Although this is still the case in quite a few places around the world, there are now many places around the world that have actually legalized and decriminalized the use and possession of cannabis for both medicinal and recreational purposes.

Since 2012 there has been a gradual rollout of legalization of cannabis products and to consumption, growth, and possession of it. With this said, there are still strict laws surrounding the product. With this legalization, the industry has seen massive growth and change, becoming more and more popular.

It has also affected healthcare as it has many health benefits and people are starting to realize this.

The vape industry’s response to legalization

Vaping is something that has been around for just over a decade now. When vapes were first rolled out, they were marketed as e-cigarettes, and they were used as a way to help those addicted to cigarettes or even to stop smoking cigarettes because of the harmful effects that they have.

While today you will still find that most vapes are for those who enjoy nicotine, these days you will find that there are a lot that are marketed towards the use of cannabis products. Some vapes that use oils can be used for both nicotine and cannabis products, however, there are some such as dry herb vaporizers that use the actual flowers, and others that make use of other cannabis concentrates such as wax or budder.

Just like with cigarettes, it is said that when it comes to smoking cannabis or marijuana, it is far more harmful to the lungs and can be very damaging. When consuming cannabis through a vaporizer, it is a much healthier alternative and has far fewer health risks involved.

What the future may hold for the vape industry and cannabis

At this current point in time, there are over 200 different brands that produce vaporizers, and future predictions say that this number will only grow as time goes by. Vaping has become an incredibly popular method of consumption for cannabis products including concentrates, dry herb, and even CBD products, all of which offer something different.

From here, the industry will only grow larger which means that vape manufacturers will have a lot of work on their plate. With the knowledge that smoking is harmful to the lungs, more and more people are turning to vape when it comes to cannabis consumption which also contributes to the growth of the industry.

Along with all of this, and the legalization of marijuana, more and more people will be interested in cannabis products and therefore grow the industry and the interest in the industry.