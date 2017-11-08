Houstonians excited about Bahamasair’s new non-stop service

Bahamasair’s new service into Houston from Nassau commences November 16

HOUSTON – Employees of The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism and Aviation (MOTA), along with executives of Bahamasair and Bahamas tourism industry partners, recently spent a week in Houston conducting sales and public relations blitzes to top tour operators, travel agencies airport executives and media professionals, in that area.

The team was on a mission to promote Bahamasair’s new twice weekly, non-stop services into Houston’s Bush International (IAH) Airport from Nassau.

The new 737-500 series service, which commences on November 16, 2017, will depart IAH at 8:00 a. m. and arrive Nassau at 11:00 a. m. on Mondays and Thursdays. Its outbound flight from Nassau’s LPIA departs Nassau at 4:00 p.m. every Sunday and Wednesday, arriving into Houston by 7:10 p. m.

Led by Woodrow Wilson, Sr. Sales Manager at Bahamasair and Prescott Young, Area Manager at The Bahamas Tourist Office (BTO) Houston, The Bahamas team comprised Bahamasair’s sales, marketing and operations executives, employees of the BTO Plantation and Houston offices as well as representatives from the British Colonial Hilton Resort and Majestic Tours.

In addition to promoting Bahamasair’s low introductory round trip rate of $445 per person, with first bag free, the group also used the opportunity to highlight the multiple vacation destinations that are all open for business and available in The Bahamas’ 700 islands chain.

Eighty of the top-producing travel agencies in nine key markets in the greater Houston and southwest Texas areas were visited.

Seminars and presentations were also conducted to top tier producers and suppliers of Unique Vacations, Vacation Express, Vacations To Go, AAA Travel, Apple Vacations, Travel Spectrum, Modern Vacations Funjet 500 Clubs, Travel Lifestyles and Sandals as well as members of the Professional Travel Agents Association of North America.

The team also exhibited at the Zina Garrison Fun Day in MacGregor Park. The consumer event attracted a wide mixture of people from government officials and professional athletes to senior citizens and neighborhood children.

Millions of Houstonians were educated about The Bahamas’ destination and Bahamasair’s new non-stop service and introductory rate specials when the team participated in live radio broadcasts on the top two radio stations in Houston; Cumulus’ KRBE 104.1 FM Roula & Ryan show and Radio One’s KMJQ Majic 102.1 FM K.G. Smooth show.

Response to the live broadcasts which, were also streamed on line, was immediate as listeners phoned in and shared their excitement of the news, via social media.

Both KRBE and KMJQ stations plan to conduct “Bahamas flyaway and come along” promotions to their listeners. KRBE’s “Bahamas come along”, which is scheduled for November 30 through December 4, 2017 at the Warwick Hotel on Paradise Island will mark the first time the station has conducted a fly away promotion to a Caribbean destination.

“Our 1.7 million listeners are already fully engaged and excited about this promotion. We believe that as a result of this unprecedented trip, our listeners in Houston will become ambassadors for life for The Bahamas and we are so excited about this great opportunity to work with The Bahamas,” said Tim Gratzer, General Sales Manager at KRBE.

“Pleased with the overall success of the sales blitz and radio promotions, “Bahamasair plans to make The Bahamas flyaway and come along event, an annual one for the stations,” said Mr. Wilson.

KMJQ Majic 102.1 FM will conduct a Bahamas fly away sometime in February 2018.

The Bahamas executives also conducted one on one interviews with Scott Vogel, Vice President of Editorial Content for Sagacity Media, publishers of Houstonia Magazine, Portland Monthly, Seattle Met and Sarasota Magazine. Houstonia, the largest magazine in Texas, will feature The Bahamas in its February (2018) issue as well as on line on its website.

“We are extremely happy with the caliber of agents our team visited and the consistent interest and positive comments we received from the travel agents and tour operators about doing business with The Bahamas. The interest in The Bahamas and our presence in Houston have been phenomenal. People are excited about the multiple options available in The Bahamas and are enthusiastic about Bahamasair’s new non-stop service and attractive price point, which will do wonders for us. This now bridges the gap for Houstonians to do business with us in The Bahamas, and we could not be happier,” said Prescott Young, Area Manager BTO Houston.

The team also met with officials from IAH Airport to finalize details, inaugural day formalities and activities for Bahamasair’s arrival from Nassau and departure from Houston, on November 15 and 16, 2017, respectively.