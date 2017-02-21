Host Of Events Planned For 13th Annual Ziadie Cup/True Blue Weekend

A fun-filled weekend of activities planned for Ziadie Cup/True Blue Weekend 2017 in South Florida – March 24th – 26th, 2017

MIRAMAR – The 13th Annual True Blue Weekend will take place March 24th – 26th, 2017. The 3-day event is hosted by The St. George’s College Old Boys Association of Florida, Inc. (STGCOBAFL) and The Jamaica College Old Boys Association of Florida, Inc. (JCOBAFL).

“We are delighted to be celebrating 13 years of the Dennis Ziadie Cup and True Blue weekend”, said Xavier Murphy, president of the Jamaica College Old Boys Association of Florida “We have added a few more events to the weekend that will involve the community as we continue to honor the legacy of Dennis Ziadie. We have something special planned for the kids who attend the Ziadie Cup on Saturday. This annual fundraising events gives us the opportunity to provide scholarships to JC and STGC high schools students in the name of Dennis Ziadie”

The True Blue weekend is an expansion from the annual Ziadie Cup soccer match between The St. George’s College Old Boys Association of Florida, Inc. and The Jamaica College Old Boys Association of Florida, Inc.

The annual match is in memory of Dennis Ziadie, who coached both schools to Manning Cup victories.

Last year’s match drew over 1200 spectators and supporters.

The True Blue 2017 Weekend Schedule

The True Blue Kick-Off Party

When: Friday – March 24th, 2017

Time: 8:00 pm – 3:00 am

Where: Grand Cafe Restaurant & Lounge

12389 Pembroke Rd, Pembroke Pines, FL 33025

Admission: $15.00 (Tickets are $20 at the door)

True Blue Soccer Fest

—- The 13th Annual Dennis Ziadie Cup Soccer Match (JC vs. STGC)

—- All Girls/Co-Ed Schools Alumni Penalty Kick-off

When: March 25th , 2017

Where: Vizcaya Park

14200 SW 55th St. Miramar, FL 33027

Time: 11:00 am – 6:00 pm

Admission: FREE

True Blue Brunch

When: Sunday, March 26th , 2017

Time: 11:00 am

Where: Roun a Goosey

11635 Red Rd, Miramar, FL 33025

Cost: See Restaurant Menu