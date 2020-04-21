Horse Racing’s Reputation is Alive and Well

Horse racing is one of the oldest sports in history and its timeless simplicity has not changed since – which of a group of horses is the fastest. The sport has variety, from flat racing to jumping, and many rules and ideals surrounding the events have shifted over time, but its reputation is standing to this day.

A more recent addition to the joy of horse racing is the purse that comes with winning, with some races offering millions of pounds to the victors and the industry as a whole is said to be worth an estimate of $115 billion.

Royalty

It is well known that the Royal family have had connections to the sport for hundreds of years, with some having major roles in events and competitors.

Ascot Racecourse was founded by Queen Anne in 1711. Ascot is one of the most prestigious races and is the UK’s most popular event, following the Grand National. Not only was the event founded by a royal, but was given the status of Royal Ascot in 1911 and reigning Queen, Elizabeth is an avid supporter of the sport and has several competing horses, some of which have gone on to win the event.

George IV , King of England from 1821, has a legacy of being the patron of horse racing as he was deeply involved in the sport, with his own horses competing and riding them himself. His interest was maintained throughout his life and he instructed his royal blacksmith to commission trophies for events.

Popularity

Popularity has failed to waver over the centuries, horse racing is one of the most popular sports in the world, to watch and to bet on.

Grand National – 500/600 million viewers

Ascot – 300,000 attendees

Epsom Derby – 1,8 million viewers and 150,000 attendees

Sports betting is estimated to generate around £2.9 billion annually. Big events, like the Grand National, are said to lead to punters spending hundreds of millions of pounds on bets, for this single event on all manner of bet and different naps of the day . 12.9 million people are estimated to bet on the race, making it one of the most bet on sporting events in the world, along with the FIFA World Cup, the events popularity is hard to match.

Elegance

When you think of horse racing, some may think of prestige and elegance, especially when it comes to the dress code. Races are keeping the traditions alive with their strict dress codes and rules for attending the events.

The Grand National is the most famous UK horse race, yet does not have a regimented code on how to look, but Royal Ascot requires spectators to be prepared and dress to the nines.

Women planning to attend must make sure to give the rules a read, as they are required to wear a dress of a modest length (just above the knee and below), straps of greater than an inch, hats or headpieces with a base of wider than 4-inches, alternatively women can wear a trouser suit of matching colour.

Men are required to wear a suit (waistcoat and tie) of black or grey, smart black shoes, and top hat of black or grey.