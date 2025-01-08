Hope Road: Bob Marley’s Passion for Soccer

by Howard Campbell

KINGSTON, Jamaica – A prolific composer of socially-conscious songs and a committed Rastafarian, Bob Marley was also passionate about soccer. He laced up his boots for a game whenever he had free time.

The reggae king’s passion for the ‘Beautiful Game’ will be covered in Hope Road, an interactive event scheduled to open at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas in June. John Mandrage, a soccer player who specializes in freestyle juggling, plans to be there.

From St. Thomas parish in eastern Jamaica, Mandrage has meticulously fine-tuned his skills through intense training. Fans at major events — including the premiere of the movie Bob Marley: One Love in Kingston last February — have seen his breathtaking juggling.

“Two years ago, I started to train harder than ever…train day in, day out. From 8 am to noon, then rest, then start again from 5 pm to 9:30 in the night,” said 21 year-old Mandrage.

Marley, who died in May, 1981 at age 36, was consumed by soccer. His best friend was Alan “Skill” Cole, one of Jamaica’s greatest players; he also sponsored House Of Dread, an all-Rastafarian team.

Mandrage, who played soccer at high school level, is aware of Marley’s ties to the sport.

“I can see that through clippings and interviews and even the movie. He had a real passion for soccer,” he said.

Bob Marley Hope Road at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino

Hope Road is the name of the location of Marley’s former home in Kingston. It now houses the Bob Marley Museum. The show will be held in six rooms at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino. It covers various aspects of the legendary singer/songwriter’s life.

Mandrage is excited to be one of two freestyle jugglers recruited by organizers to show fans the Marley/soccer connection. He lists Buffalo Soldier, One Love, Jamming and Three Little Birds as his favorite Marley songs.