Washington, DC (Sonique Solutions) – Hookie Weekend, the most authentic and impactful Caribbean festival weekend in the Washington DC, Maryland and Virginia region, returns with a bang for 2026 from June 18th to 22nd; this time with a creative shake-up to its famous annual calendar.

Known for its exciting mix of Caribbean music, culture, and community, Hookie Weekend is ready to grow. It will offer fresh experiences, new events, and a wider cultural reach. These updates will excite both longtime fans and first-time guests.

Juneteenth Weekend

For almost a decade, the 5 day, 6 event extravaganza has stood as a cultural beacon, bringing together thousands from across the diaspora and beyond for a multi-day celebration rooted in Caribbean pride.

In 2026, organizers are turning up the momentum on the Juneteenth Weekend staple with a reimagined schedule designed to maximize energy, accessibility, and overall experience, while staying true to the vibrant spirit that defines the brand.

Festival-goers can expect the signature high-energy events that have become synonymous with Hookie Weekend, from immersive day parties to pulsating nightlife events featuring top-tier DJs and international talent.

Alongside these staples, 2026’s instalment will introduce a new themed party concept and a curated premium all-inclusive experience aimed at deepening cultural connection and enhancing the overall festival journey.

A rep from the producers of Hookie Weekend, Hookie Life Entertainment shared, “This evolution of Hookie Weekend is intentional. We’re not just producing events, we’re creating a movement that celebrates Caribbean excellence on a global stage. The 2026 edition reflects growth, innovation, and a commitment to delivering unforgettable moments.”

The 2026 Hookie Weekend Festival Line-Up includes:

Release Therapy (Thur 18 th June) – The official Hookie Weekend kick-off club party

Riddim & Glow (Fri 19 th June) – A unique daytime to nighttime neon mas experience

Lion’s Pride J’ouvert (Sat 20 th June) – A festive combination of paint, powder, and rhythms.

(Sat 20 June) – A festive combination of paint, powder, and rhythms. After Dark (Sat 20 th June) – A new grown & sexy pajama wear lounge party

(Sat 20 June) – A new grown & sexy pajama wear lounge party Havana Nights (Sun 21 st June) – A premium all-inclusive (food & drink) fete

(Sun 21 June) – A premium all-inclusive (food & drink) fete Oasis (Mon 22nd June) – The festival’s official cool-down event

As anticipation builds, attendees are encouraged to visit: www.hookielife.com for event tickets, combo packages and further info

Experience Caribbean culture at its finest during Hookie Weekend 2026 from June 18th to 22nd.