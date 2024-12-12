Honoring the Legacy of Robert Russell: A Champion of Jamaican Tourism

MONTEGO BAY, Jamaica – Minister of Tourism, Hon. Edmund Bartlett, has expressed deep sorrow at the passing of prominent Montego Bay businessman and close friend, Robert ‘Ducksie’ Russell. Russell, a visionary entrepreneur and pillar of the Jamaican tourism and entertainment industries, passed away last evening.

“I am deeply saddened by the passing of my dear friend, Robert Russell,” Minister Bartlett said. “He was a true pioneer and a force to be reckoned with in the tourism, film and entertainment industries. His contributions to the development of Montego Bay and Jamaica as a whole are immeasurable,” Bartlett added.

Robert Russell’s Lifetime Achievements

Russell’s entrepreneurial spirit and dedication to excellence have been instrumental in helping to shape the Jamaican tourism landscape. As a founding member of Reggae Sumfest, he helped create the Pier One restaurant. He also supported local resorts. His efforts were key in promoting Jamaica’s culture and bringing in visitors from all over the world.

Throughout the years, Mr. Russell has also contributed significantly to the public sector, and is a former Chairman of the Board of the Tourism Product Development Company (TPDCo.) In 2017, he was appointed a member of the Order of Distinction in the rank of Commander (CD) for his outstanding contribution to the music, entertainment, tourism and film industries. He was also a recipient of the 2017 Abe Issa Lifetime Achievement Award from the Jamaica Hotel and Tourist Association (JHTA).

“Ducksie was more than just an industry partner; he was a dear friend and a source of wise counsel,” Minister Bartlett said. He continued: “His passion for Jamaica and his unwavering commitment to nation-building were an inspiration to us all. He will be sorely missed.”

The tourism minister recognized the big impact Robert Russell had on many lives. He offered his deepest condolences to Russell’s family, friends, and colleagues.

“May his soul rest in eternal peace and light perpetually shine upon him,” Minister Bartlett expressed.