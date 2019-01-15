Honoring Black History Month at Broward County Library

BROWARD COUNTY – Throughout February, many Broward County Library locations will host free events in honor of Black History Month. From film screenings to festivals, there will be programs for all ages, which are listed in the attachment located at the bottom of this page.

Another great way to celebrate Black History Month is with a visit to Broward County’s African-American Research Library and Cultural Center (AARLCC), located at 2650 Sistrunk Blvd., Fort Lauderdale, FL 33311.

AARLCC provides our community with the vast resources necessary to educate this generation and future generations about the rich and colorful African, African-American and Caribbean heritages, cultures and histories.

This 60,000-square-foot facility, built in the heart of one of Broward’s historically black communities, houses more than 85,000 books, manuscripts, artifacts and documents.

In addition to these resources, it features permanent and traveling exhibits, a 300-seat state-of-the-art auditorium and a events, classes and programs for all ages.

AARLCC is open on Monday and Wednesday from Noon to 8PM and Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 10AM to 6PM. For more information, please call 954-357-6282.

Black History Month Concerts, Festivals and Special Events

February 2 – 12th Annual Louise Bennett- Coverley Reading Festival, featuring “Daughters of Miss Lou” panel discussion, 2-5PM, South Regional/Broward College Library , 7300 Pines Blvd., Pembroke Pines, FL 33024, 954-201-8825

– Jazz in the Gallery, 2-3PM, NSU-Alvin Sherman Library, 3100 Ray Ferrero, Jr. Blvd., Fort Lauderdale, FL 33314, 954-262-5477 February 16 – Black Hollywood Campus Block Party: Family festival with live entertainment, food and raffles, all ages, 11AM-5:30PM, African-American Research Library and Cultural Center, 2650 Sistrunk Blvd., Fort Lauderdale, FL 33311, 954-357-6282

Book Clubs, Discussions + Lectures

February 12 – Book Discussion: Growing Up King: An Intimate Memoir by Dexter Scott King, 11AM-1PM, Presented by Northwest Branch Library at the Herb Skolnick Center, 800 SW 36th Ave, Pompano Beach, FL 33060

Movies (Please call library for titles/rating)

February 2 – 11AM-1:30PM, African-American Research Library and Cultural Center, 2650 Sistrunk Blvd., Fort Lauderdale, FL 33311, 954-357-6282

Just for Children and Teens – Black History Month Storytimes, Crafts and More

February 4 – Stories and Crafts, ages 3-6, 4-5PM, West Regional Library, 8601 W Broward Blvd., Plantation, FL 33324, 954-765-1560

February 6 – Storytime for All Ages: Celebrate African Music and Culture with Positively Africa, 10:30-11:15AM, NSU-Alvin Sherman Library, 3100 Ray Ferrero, Jr. Blvd., Fort Lauderdale, FL 33314, 954-262-5477

– Crafternoons: In the Garden with Dr. Carver, 4:30-5:30PM, Carver Ranches Library, 4735 SW 18 Street, West Park, FL 33023, 954-357-6245 February 28 – Black History Month Teen Knowledge Challenge, 4-5:30PM, Main Library, 100 S Andrews Avenue, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301, 954-357-7444