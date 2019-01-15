Honoring Black History Month at Broward County Library
BROWARD COUNTY – Throughout February, many Broward County Library locations will host free events in honor of Black History Month. From film screenings to festivals, there will be programs for all ages, which are listed in the attachment located at the bottom of this page.
Another great way to celebrate Black History Month is with a visit to Broward County’s African-American Research Library and Cultural Center (AARLCC), located at 2650 Sistrunk Blvd., Fort Lauderdale, FL 33311.
AARLCC provides our community with the vast resources necessary to educate this generation and future generations about the rich and colorful African, African-American and Caribbean heritages, cultures and histories.
This 60,000-square-foot facility, built in the heart of one of Broward’s historically black communities, houses more than 85,000 books, manuscripts, artifacts and documents.
In addition to these resources, it features permanent and traveling exhibits, a 300-seat state-of-the-art auditorium and a events, classes and programs for all ages.
AARLCC is open on Monday and Wednesday from Noon to 8PM and Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 10AM to 6PM. For more information, please call 954-357-6282.
Black History Month Concerts, Festivals and Special Events
- February 2 – 12th Annual Louise Bennett- Coverley Reading Festival, featuring “Daughters of Miss Lou” panel discussion, 2-5PM, South Regional/Broward College Library, 7300 Pines Blvd., Pembroke Pines, FL 33024, 954-201-8825
- February 2 – Blues School: Ragtime Migration with Kris Nicholson, 2-3:30PM, Deerfield Beach Percy White Library, 837 E Hillsboro Blvd., Deerfield Beach, FL 33441, 954-357-7680
- February 5 – Picture This! Pictionary Journey through Black History, 4:30-5:45 PM, Miramar Library and Education Center, 2050 Civic Center Place, Miramar, FL 33025, 954-357-8090
- February 6 – Itch a Stitch: Black History Month Quilt, 7-8PM, Jan Moran Collier City Learning Library, 2800 NW 9 Court, Pompano Beach, FL 33069, 954-357-7670
- February 10 – Jazz in the Gallery, 2-3PM, NSU-Alvin Sherman Library, 3100 Ray Ferrero, Jr. Blvd., Fort Lauderdale, FL 33314, 954-262-5477
- February 16 – Black Hollywood Campus Block Party: Family festival with live entertainment, food and raffles, all ages, 11AM-5:30PM, African-American Research Library and Cultural Center, 2650 Sistrunk Blvd., Fort Lauderdale, FL 33311, 954-357-6282
- February 20 – Ragtime Music Performance: Boogie Woogie with pianist Kris Nicholson, 4:30- 6PM, Lauderhill Central Park Library, 3810 NW 11 Place Lauderhill, FL 33311, 954-357-7833
- February 22 – Movie: Call library for title, 3-5:30PM, African-American Research Library and Cultural Center, 2650 Sistrunk Blvd., Fort Lauderdale, FL 33311, 954-357-6282
- February 23 – Sankofa, 2-5PM, African-American Research Library and Cultural Center, 2650 Sistrunk Blvd., Fort Lauderdale, FL 33311, 954-357-6282
- February 26 – The Road to Brown v. Board of Education and Desegregation in America, 3-4PM, Southwest Regional Library, 16835 Sheridan St., Pembroke Pines, FL 33331, 954-357-6580
- February 26 – African Diaspora and Indigenous Burial Sites: Family History Roots of South Florida, panel discussion, 6-7:30PM, African-American Research Library and Cultural Center, 2650 Sistrunk Blvd., Fort Lauderdale, FL 33311, 954-357-6282
Book Clubs, Discussions + Lectures
- February 12 – Book Discussion: Growing Up King: An Intimate Memoir by Dexter Scott King, 11AM-1PM, Presented by Northwest Branch Library at the Herb Skolnick Center, 800 SW 36th Ave, Pompano Beach, FL 33060
- February 13 – A Day in Motown, 4-5PM, Pembroke Pines Library, 955 NW 129 Ave., Pembroke Pines, FL 33028, 954-357-6750
- February 19 – Discussion: Beloved by Toni Morrison, 10:30-11:30AM, Southwest Regional Library, 16835 Sheridan St., Pembroke Pines, FL 33331, 954-357-6580
- February 20 – Arts Discussion: Kehinde Wile, 2-3PM, Deerfield Beach Percy White Library, 837 E Hillsboro Blvd., Deerfield Beach, FL 33441, 954-357-7680
- February 20 – Odyssey Sci-Fi Book Club: Children of Blood and Bone by Toni Adeyemi, 6:30-7:30PM, South Regional/Broward College Library, 7300 Pines Blvd., Pembroke Pines, FL 33024, 954-201-8825
Movies (Please call library for titles/rating)
- February 2 – 11AM-1:30PM, African-American Research Library and Cultural Center, 2650 Sistrunk Blvd., Fort Lauderdale, FL 33311, 954-357-6282
- February 5 – 4-6PM, African-American Research Library and Cultural Center, 2650 Sistrunk Blvd., Fort Lauderdale, FL 33311, 954-357-6282
- February 5 -, 6-7:30PM, African-American Research Library and Cultural Center, 2650 Sistrunk Blvd., Fort Lauderdale, FL 33311, 954-357-6282
- February 7 -, Noon-3PM, North Regional/Broward College Library, 1100 Coconut Creek Blvd., Coconut Creek, FL 33066, 954-201-2600
- February 23 – 3-5PM, African-American Research Library and Cultural Center, 2650 Sistrunk Blvd., Fort Lauderdale, FL 33311, 954-357-6282
- February 26 – 3-5:15PM, African-American Research Library and Cultural Center, 2650 Sistrunk Blvd., Fort Lauderdale, FL 33311, 954-357-6282
Just for Children and Teens – Black History Month Storytimes, Crafts and More
- February 4 – Stories and Crafts, ages 3-6, 4-5PM, West Regional Library, 8601 W Broward Blvd., Plantation, FL 33324, 954-765-1560
- February 5 – Storytime, 10:30-11:30AM, African-American Research Library and Cultural Center, 2650 Sistrunk Blvd., Fort Lauderdale, FL 33311, 954-357-6282
- February 5 – Black History in the Roaring Twenties, children’s program, 4-5PM, Jan Moran Collier City Learning Library, 2800 NW 9 Court, Pompano Beach, FL 33069, 954-357-7670
- Hollywood Library, 2600 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood, FL 33020, 954-357-7760
- February 6 – Storytime for All Ages: Celebrate African Music and Culture with Positively Africa, 10:30-11:15AM, NSU-Alvin Sherman Library, 3100 Ray Ferrero, Jr. Blvd., Fort Lauderdale, FL 33314, 954-262-5477
- February 6 – Toddler Storytime, 10:30-11AM, Tyrone Bryant Library, 2230 NW 21 Avenue, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33311, 954-357-8210
- February 7 – Babytime Storytime, ages 3-18 months, 10:30-11:30AM, North Regional/Broward College Library, 1100 Coconut Creek Blvd., Coconut Creek, FL 33066, 954-201-2600
- February 7 – Athletes and Protest. Learn about athletes who stood up for civil/human rights, ages 10 and up, 4-5PM, African-American Research Library and Cultural Center, 2650 Sistrunk Blvd., Fort Lauderdale, FL 33311, 954-357-6282
- February 7, 14, 21, 28 – Sunshine Toddlers Story Time, 10:30-11:15AM, Hallandale Beach Library, 300 S Federal Highway, Hallandale, FL 33009, 954-357-6380
- February 8 – Story Time, ages 2-5 with caregiver, 10:30-11:15AM, Pompano Beach Library, 50 W Atlantic Blvd., Pompano Beach, FL 33060, 954-357-7595
- February 9 – Positively Africa! Interactive program featuring artifacts, music and fun, 2:30-3:15PM, North Regional/Broward College Library, 1100 Coconut Creek Blvd., Coconut Creek, FL 33066, 954-201-2600
- February 11 – Craft and Game, ages 5-11, preregister: 954-357-5420, 3-4PM, Weston Library, 4205 Bonaventure Blvd., Weston, FL 33332, 954-357-5420
- February 11 – Collage Making, teens, 4:30-5:30PM, Main Library, 100 S Andrews Avenue, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301, 954-357-7444
- February 12 – African Craft, ages 3-12, preregister: 954-357-6409, 4-5PM, Lauderhill Towne Centre Library, 6399 W Oakland Park Blvd., Lauderhill, FL 33313, 954-357-6406
- February 13 – Creative Writing for Teens, 4-5:30PM, Main Library, 100 S Andrews Avenue, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301, 954-357-7444
- February 16 – Black History Art Appreciation, children, Noon-2PM, Miramar Library and Education Center, 2050 Civic Center Place, Miramar, FL 33025, 954-357-8090
- February 19 – Storytime, 10:30-11:30AM, African-American Research Library and Cultural Center, 2650 Sistrunk Blvd., Fort Lauderdale, FL 33311, 954-357-6282
- February 19 – Storytime, 10:30-11:15AM, Century Plaza/Leon Slatin Library, 1856 A W. Hillsboro Blvd., Deerfield Beach, FL 33442, 954-357-7740
- February 19 – Ready, Set, Go Preschool Storytime, ages 3-5, 11-11:30AM, Southwest Regional Library, 16835 Sheridan St., Pembroke Pines, FL 33331, 954-357-6580
- February 19 – Art in the Style of Jacob Lawrence, 4-5PM, Deerfield Beach Percy White Library, 837 E Hillsboro Blvd., Deerfield Beach, FL 33441, 954-357-7680
- February 19 – Be Creative with Clay-Celebrate the Harlem Renaissance, 4-5PM, Jan Moran Collier City Learning Library, 2800 NW 9 Court, Pompano Beach, FL 33069, 954-357-7670
- February 19 – Tales of Wonder: Stories and craft, all ages, 6:30-7:30PM, West Regional Library, 8601 W Broward Blvd., Plantation, FL 33324, 954-765-1560
- February 20 – Cool Kidz Book Club, grades 3-5, 4-5:30PM, Young at Art Museum/Broward County Library, 751 SW 121 Avenue, Davie, FL 33325, 954-357-5437
- February 20 – PajamaRama Storytime: The Power of Music, jammies welcome, all ages, 7-7:30PM, Southwest Regional Library, 16835 Sheridan St., Pembroke Pines, FL 33331, 954-357-6580
- February 21 – Toddler Storytime: Celebrate jazz, ages 1-3, 10:30-11AM and 11:15-11:45AM, Southwest Regional Library, 16835 Sheridan St., Pembroke Pines, FL 33331, 954-357-6580
- February 21 – Storytime and Craft, ages 3-5, caregivers can enter during craft, 11AM-Noon, West Regional Library, 8601 W Broward Blvd., Plantation, FL 33324, 954-765-1560
- February 26 – Storytime, 10:30-11AM, Lauderhill Central Park Library, 3810 NW 11 Place Lauderhill, FL 33311, 954-357-7833
- February 26 – Toddler Storytime, 11AM-Noon, Carver Ranches Library, 4735 SW 18 Street, West Park, FL 33023, 954-357-6245
- February 26 – Twilight Tales from Africa, all ages, 7-8PM, South Regional/Broward College Library, 7300 Pines Blvd., Pembroke Pines, FL 33024, 954-201-8825
- February 27 – Crafternoons: In the Garden with Dr. Carver, 4:30-5:30PM, Carver Ranches Library, 4735 SW 18 Street, West Park, FL 33023, 954-357-6245
- February 28 – Black History Month Teen Knowledge Challenge, 4-5:30PM, Main Library, 100 S Andrews Avenue, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301, 954-357-7444
