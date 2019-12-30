Honorebel Returns to Dancehall/Reggae Roots on Latest Album, Above the Noise

Honorebel Releases 5th Album, “Above The Noise”

by Howard Campbell

SOUTH FLORIDA – One of the survivors of South Florida’s competitive hip hop/reggae scene, Honorebel has made his name experimenting with different genres and collaborating with like-minded artists such as Pitbull. He credits patience and watching an evolving market as secrets to his endurance.

In November, the deejay released Above The Noise, his fifth album. Released by his Phantom Music Group, it hears him returning to his dancehall/reggae roots with help from some well-heeled friends.

Above The Noise contains songs such as Be Free, a Latin-flavored ballad with Tarrus Riley; and Let me Love You, a three-the-hard-way rocker with Tessanne Chin and GrooveGalore.

Making genre-bending music is par for the course for Honorebel, a stalwart of the South Florida scene. As he sees it, there’s nothing wrong with being unpredictable.

“The music I make speaks for itself, whether it’s reggae, dancehall or EDM. It’s what has kept me in the game all these years and given me fans all over the world,” said Honorebel.

On Above The Noise, he works to expand that base alongside acts he has befriended over the years including Riley and Chin. There are also duets with Shaggy on Own The Night, Charly Black on Your Love and rapper Rick Ross, another South Florida mainstay, on All Over.

Given its gritty Jamaican feel, Honorebel says his team is pushing Above The Noise to a West Indian audience, particularly in his home base of South Florida which is home to a massive Jamaican population.

Born in Kingston, Jamaica, Honorebel has built his reputation through tireless self-promotion. His first album, Fire + Ice, was released in 2000; his previous effort, Honor Roll, came out in 2014.

His biggest hit song, Now You See It, with Pitbull and Jump Smokers, was a Billboard dance hit in 2009.