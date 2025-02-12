Honorebel Launches a Music Industry Podcast: ‘Winner Circle’

by Howard Campbell

SOUTH FLORIDA – Winner Circle: The Brown Bag Edition, a live video podcast covering various aspects of the music industry, is scheduled for February 19th from the Flamingo Room in Fort Lauderdale.

It is the brainchild of Richard Bailey, known to music fans as hit-making artist Honorebel. The ‘Winner Circle‘ will feature a star panel. This includes music producers Troyton Rami and Jon FX. Grammy-nominated singer Etana will also join. Fellow artist Singing Melody will be there too. Radio Personality Papa Keith from 103.5 The Beat will participate as well.

Mike B, another radio personality from WEDR 99 JAMZ, is the moderator.

Honorebel believes it is appropriate for an artist of his experience to shares his knowledge of the music business.

“My goal is to empower individuals through education, motivation, and connection. The event aims to bring together professionals from various fields to share their experiences and expertise, providing a supportive environment for attendees to learn and grow,” he said.

The five panelists encompass different aspects of the music industry, including song production, publishing, contracts, tours and marketing.

While Winner Circle is an open forum, Honorebel is looking for a strong youth presence.

“Aspiring artists can gain a competitive edge, learn from industry experts, and connect with like-minded individuals who share their passion and drive,” he said.

Winner Circle: The Brown Bag Edition is co-sponsored by Golden Krust Caribbean Restaurant, Zojak Worldwide Distributors, Cooyah, Bleu Storm Vodka, Aqua Pacific Water, I And I Radio, Allpro Fabricators And Erectors Inc, Conceptual Reality, HeavyBeat Records, SocaJam.com and 78 Elements.