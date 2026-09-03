Honorary Consul Karl Bryan Connects Jamaicans in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. — Jamaica’s newly appointed honorary consul in Richmond, Karl Bryan, says he plans to use the post to strengthen services, visibility and business connections for Jamaicans across Virginia.

Bryan, a retired U.S. Navy officer and international energy executive, said the appointment is more than ceremonial. For him, it marks a return to service for the country where his story began.

“I wanted to give back,” Bryan explained during an interview following his appointment. “I have served people all over the world, but I had never really done anything directly for Jamaica. This is my opportunity to help Jamaicans in Richmond and help Jamaica at large.”

The appointment comes as Jamaican communities outside traditional diaspora hubs such as New York, Atlanta and Miami seek greater connection with the Embassy of Jamaica in Washington. Bryan said Virginia, and Richmond in particular, has a growing Jamaican population that merits stronger engagement.

Building a stronger Jamaican presence in Virginia

Richmond, the historic capital of Virginia, has quietly become home to a vibrant Jamaican population, including students, professionals, entrepreneurs, retirees, and families. Bryan says many Jamaicans in the region have long desired a stronger connection to the Embassy of Jamaica in Washington, D.C.

“People often don’t realize how many Jamaicans are here,” he said. “At a recent funeral for a Jamaican gentleman, I read a letter from the Ambassador, and the community was deeply moved. They felt seen and recognized.”

For Bryan, that moment reinforced the importance of local representation.

He sees the Honorary Consul’s office as a bridge — connecting Jamaicans in Virginia to the embassy while also introducing Virginia’s business, educational, and civic leaders to Jamaica’s opportunities and culture.

“People should not have to drive from Richmond to Washington just to ask a simple question or process basic documents,” he noted. “Whether it’s passports, birth certificates, or administrative matters, the honorary consul can help guide people and make the process easier.”

But Bryan’s ambitions extend well beyond consular services.

He envisions the honorary consulate becoming a hub for diaspora engagement, business networking, educational exchange, and cultural promotion.

“We need to wake the programme back up again,” he said candidly, noting that the honorary consular role in Richmond had remained inactive for years. “There was once a strong Jamaican presence here, and now we must rebuild those connections.”

Promoting the Jamaica brand

Central to Bryan’s vision is strengthening the “Jamaica brand” throughout Virginia.

He believes many Americans still possess outdated or incomplete perceptions of Jamaica, often associating the island only with beaches, resorts, or negative stereotypes about crime.

“We have to change that image,” he said. “Jamaica is a beautiful country with tremendous history, warm people, professionals, innovation, and culture. We need Americans to understand the real Jamaica.”

Bryan hopes to engage major Virginia-based corporations, universities, medical institutions, and civic organizations in partnerships with Jamaica.

He points to Richmond’s growing reputation in energy, healthcare, education, and infrastructure as areas where collaboration could prove beneficial.

“There are tremendous universities here and major companies with expertise that could help Jamaica,” he explained. “There are opportunities in healthcare, green energy, road safety, education, and investment.”

Among his aspirations is facilitating donations of medical equipment and ambulances to Jamaica while encouraging knowledge-sharing between institutions in Virginia and Jamaican agencies.

“If we can build those partnerships, even in small ways, it can make a real difference,” he said.

A life of international service

Bryan’s confidence in diplomacy and international engagement is rooted in an extraordinary personal and professional journey.

Born in Kingston and raised in Maverley, he attended Meadowbrook schools before graduating from Holmwood Technical High School. In 1976, at just 15 years old, he migrated to the United States.

After briefly living in New York, he joined the United States Navy, beginning what would become a distinguished 21-year military career.

Initially trained as an electrician, Bryan later entered the Navy’s emerging gas turbine engineering programme, where he excelled and rose steadily through the ranks. He eventually became a commissioned officer and served as Chief Engineer aboard a U.S. Navy destroyer during the Gulf War.

His naval career also included diplomatic service as a Naval Attaché in Honduras, where he represented the United States government and became fluent in Spanish.

Following his military retirement, Bryan transitioned into the international energy sector, holding senior leadership positions with major power and industrial companies across Colombia, Mexico, Honduras, and the United States.

His work took him around the world managing large-scale energy facilities and infrastructure projects, experiences he says deepened his understanding of leadership, diplomacy, and cross-cultural cooperation.

Yet despite his global success, Bryan says Jamaica always remained close to his heart.

“Jamaica never left me,” he reflected. “No matter where I was in the world, I always carried Jamaica with me.”

Serving the diaspora

Bryan believes one of the most important responsibilities of the honorary consul is community engagement.

He plans to attend community events, fundraisers, student activities, and cultural programmes throughout Virginia while working closely with Jamaican associations already operating in the state.

“There are many groups here already doing excellent work,” he said. “What we need now is coordination and unity so we can move together for a common purpose.”

He is particularly passionate about supporting Jamaican students studying at Virginia universities and ensuring they feel connected to the wider Jamaican community.

“If a young Jamaican student comes to Virginia, I want them to know they have support here,” Bryan said. “I don’t want them to feel alone.”

Ultimately, Bryan says his goal is simple: to serve.

After decades of military, diplomatic, and corporate leadership, he now sees this chapter as an opportunity to repay the country that shaped him.