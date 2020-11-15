Hon. Carlos James is New Tourism Minister for St. Vincent and The Grenadines

[KINGSTOWN, St.Vincent and The Grenadines] – The Hon. Carlos James is the new Minister of Tourism in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Minister James officially assumed duties on Thursday November 12th, 2020, following his swearing in as Minister of Tourism, Civil Aviation, Sustainable Development and Culture on Tuesday November 10th, 2020.

His appointment comes following General Elections on Thursday November 5th, 2020 where he was elected as the Parliamentary Representative for North Leeward.

The Tourism Minister says he is quite excited to be working with our key stakeholders in transforming and enhancing out tourism product here in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, noting that “I am looking forward to a number of major projects that are coming on stream both on St. Vincent the mainland and also in the Grenadines”.

He said among the major developments in the tourism sector that he looks forward to are, welcoming Virgin Atlantic Airlines in June 2021, as well as major development projects in the destination including the Marriott International, Holiday Inn Express and Sandals Beaches Hotels.

According to Minister James “this is going to be an exciting time here as the Minister of Tourism, I am quite looking forward to serving the people of St. Vincent and the Grenadines and also my government. This is St. Vincent and the Grenadines, the Caribbean you’re looking for”.

Minister James last served as the Speaker of the House of Assembly from March 2020; prior to which he was a Senator and Deputy Speaker of the House of Assembly during the period December 2015 and March 2019.

He is a Barrister-at-Law by profession and also holds a Degree in Media and Communication from the University of the West Indies. He succeeds Hon. Cecil McKie who was Minister of Tourism, Sports and Culture from 2012 to November 2020 when he retired from active politics.