Entertainment

Hit Song by Roxstar Speaks to Heartfelt Struggles

Photo of South Florida Caribbean News South Florida Caribbean News6 hours ago
0 6 1 minute read
Hit Song by Roxstar Speaks to Heartfelt Struggles
Hit Song by Roxstar Speaks to Heartfelt Struggles
Roxstar

by Howard Campbell

BRONX, NEW YORK – For the past year, Roxstar has spent considerable time in the recording studio, looking for that elusive hit song. He believes his first chart-rider has come with Cya Sleep, a song released in February.

Produced by Ziggyonthekeyboard, it is the Bronx-born artist’s first song for 2025. Like most of his songs, it is inspired by his surroundings.

“The song is based on personal experience and others in my environment, my peers and family,” Roxstar explained.

Cya Sleep encourages persons to show grit in the face of grief, including when they have lost a relative or close friend.

“The message behind Cya Sleep is to keep fighting for your dreams and aspirations even when losing someone close to you. You were destined to be great, so don’t give up because of sadness and allow that to hamper your growth. Keep your eyes on the prize,” said Roxstar, who was born in New York City to Jamaican parents.

He developed a love for music from their homeland while living in Kingston in his youth.

While he favored dancehall acts like Dexta Daps and Kranium, Roxstar was also drawn to the roots-reggae of Bob Marley and Dennis Brown, and the ballads of John Holt.

Since launching his recording career six years ago, most of his songs, including Pain, have been produced by Bronx-based Ziggyonthekeyboard.

 

Photo of South Florida Caribbean News South Florida Caribbean News6 hours ago
0 6 1 minute read
Photo of South Florida Caribbean News

South Florida Caribbean News

The SFLCN.com Team provides news and information for the Caribbean-American community in South Florida and beyond.

Related Articles

Charley Pride

Country Singer Charley Pride Dies at 86

December 13, 2020
Impact of Carnival in Jamaica

Carnival in Jamaica Generates Over J$95 billion in Economic Output

2 weeks ago
Sean Paul Receives Seven International Reggae and World Music Nominations

Sean Paul Releases Vibrant Music Video for “Greatest” on the Dutty Money Riddim

February 4, 2024

PAMM Presents “Caribbean: Crossroads of the World” as centerpiece of season dedicated to the Caribbean

March 11, 2014
Back to top button