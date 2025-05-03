Hit Song by Roxstar Speaks to Heartfelt Struggles

by Howard Campbell

BRONX, NEW YORK – For the past year, Roxstar has spent considerable time in the recording studio, looking for that elusive hit song. He believes his first chart-rider has come with Cya Sleep, a song released in February.

Produced by Ziggyonthekeyboard, it is the Bronx-born artist’s first song for 2025. Like most of his songs, it is inspired by his surroundings.

“The song is based on personal experience and others in my environment, my peers and family,” Roxstar explained.

Cya Sleep encourages persons to show grit in the face of grief, including when they have lost a relative or close friend.

“The message behind Cya Sleep is to keep fighting for your dreams and aspirations even when losing someone close to you. You were destined to be great, so don’t give up because of sadness and allow that to hamper your growth. Keep your eyes on the prize,” said Roxstar, who was born in New York City to Jamaican parents.

He developed a love for music from their homeland while living in Kingston in his youth.

While he favored dancehall acts like Dexta Daps and Kranium, Roxstar was also drawn to the roots-reggae of Bob Marley and Dennis Brown, and the ballads of John Holt.

Since launching his recording career six years ago, most of his songs, including Pain, have been produced by Bronx-based Ziggyonthekeyboard.