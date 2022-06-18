HistoryMiami & DJ A Fly Guy launch CAPTURE: “Portrait of the Pandemic”

[MIAMI] – HistoryMiami Museum is pleased to announce the launch of CAPTURE: A Portrait of the Pandemic, created by one of Miami’s most sought-after club DJs, Rahsaan “A Fly Guy“ Alexander. The museum’s Center for Photography serves as the backdrop for Alexander’s largest show to date, with dozens of never-before-exhibited photos.

The exhibit will open to the public with a VIP event on the evening of August 4. Afterwards it will be open to the general public on August 5.

The exhibition’s more than 60 images are a visual representation of experiences and attitudes resulting from the life-altering year of 2020 when our community struggled with the realities of a pandemic, racial injustice protests, homelessness, and the entertainment industry on the brink of implosion.

Passion Project

“What started as a cathartic project to lift my spirits during the pandemic became a passion project for future generations that tells the human story of life continuing through tragedy,” said the artist, whose family ties to Guyana, New York, and Miami are central to his work. “While many of the images are jarring, I believe the stories behind each photo will have a lasting effect on everyone by connecting the dots between that moment in time and how human reactions impact others.”

Images focus on themes ranging from protests to nightlife, using both black-and-white and color imagery to tell moving stories of love, disbelief, rage, and change. Alexander’s poignant display is anchored around three of his favorite photos, “Racism is a Pandemic,” “Listen to Her,” and a mesmerizing photo of his mother called “Mom Dukes,” taken from a distance during quarantine.

Documentary Film, PIVOT: A 2020 Story

Along with the photography, HistoryMiami Museum will also showcase Rahsaan’s short documentary film. PIVOT: A 2020 Story, is an introspective look at how this Miami resident rekindled his passion for photography.

“Rahsaan’s artistry captures the essence of a great collision of events, all under the pandemic umbrella. His memorable images won’t let us forget what Miami has endured together, and we are pleased to collaborate with him to present his vision to the community,” said Michael Knoll, Director of Curatorial Affairs and Chief Curator at HistoryMiami Museum.

CAPTURE: A Portrait of the Pandemic is a project of the HistoryMiami Center for Photography, which aims to collect, safeguard, and share the photographic images that tell the stories of our community and illuminate the Miami experience. The Center emphasizes documentary photography and serves photographers, researchers, and Miami’s diverse public.

Opening Reception

The opening VIP event for the public will take place on Thursday, August 4, from 5:30 – 9:30 p.m. The VIP reception at the Museum includes food, drinks, and entertainment. The event is free to attend. Limited tickets will be available – register here.

CAPTURE: A Portrait of the Pandemic runs through January 8, 2023.