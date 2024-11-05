History in the Making: Kamala Harris and Marlon Bolton Pave the Way

SOUTH FLORIDA – Two Jamaican powerhouses, Kamala Harris and Marlon Bolton, are breaking barriers and shattering glass ceilings. Harris, the Democratic presidential nominee, is on track to become the first woman president, while Bolton seeks a historic third term as Commissioner in Tamarac, Florida.

Kamala Harris: A Trailblazer in Politics

Harris has been a force to be reckoned with, passionately advocating for social justice and reproductive rights. Born to an East Indian mother and a Jamaican father, she credits her parents with instilling in her a passion for social justice. Her impressive resume includes serving as District Attorney for San Francisco, Attorney General of California, and US Senator.

As Vice President, Harris led the Biden administration’s reproductive rights initiatives, making her a champion for women’s rights. Her presidential campaign focuses on abortion rights, particularly in states like Texas, where she recently rallied alongside Colin Allred, Democratic nominee for Senate.

Marlon Bolton: A Leader in Tamarac

Marlon Bolton is poised to become the first Black person to serve three terms as Commissioner in Tamarac, Florida. His dedication to community service and leadership has earned him widespread support.

Bolton served as Tamarac’s Vice Mayor, currently serves as Commissioner, Florida Supreme Court Certified County Court Mediator, and Broward County Teen Court Judge.

Commissioner Marlon Bolton has achieved numerous milestones in Tamarac, showcasing his dedication to community development. Some of his notable accomplishments include:

Community Events: Creating the One Tamarac Multicultural Festival and the “Light Up the East” Holiday Event at Caporella Park, promoting unity and celebration among residents.

Financial Support: Providing over $1.4 million in First Time Home Buyer and Home Rehabilitation Grants, assisting low-income seniors with an additional $25,000 tax exemption.

Infrastructure Development: Budgeting $35 million for water infrastructure, road paving, and community beautification, including the renovation of Caporella Park.

Public Safety: Advocating for buffer walls along Commercial Blvd. and supporting law enforcement initiatives.

Education and Healthcare: Launching a free paint program, sponsoring an Education Committee, and championing a Senior Discount Prescription Program.

Civic Engagement: Establishing the Ruth Bader Ginsburg Commission on the Status of Women, ensuring women’s equality and fair treatment.

If re-elected, Bolton will continue to drive positive change in Tamarac.

Jamaican Heritage and Legacy

Both Harris and Bolton proudly claim Jamaican heritage, inspiring the diaspora community. Their achievements demonstrate the impact of Caribbean-American leadership in shaping the future of the United States.

As the nation watches these trailblazers, one thing is clear: their legacy will extend far beyond their terms in office.