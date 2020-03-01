High School Students Graduate from Spence Finlayson Speakers Academy

// // //

NASSAU, Bahamas – Master Motivator Spence Finlayson Speakers Academy recently held its graduation and speech contest for high school students in Nassau, Bahamas.

Finlayson, is a veteran international motivational speaker, corporate trainer, talk show host and author, and has given 5,000 speeches and presentations in over 28 countries over a 32 year career.

The Bahamas Gaming Operators Association offered scholarships for the students to attend the program.

The students that successfully completed the six week public speaking program are: Jaden Ferguson, St. Anne’s School, Grace Carey , Doris Johnson Senior School, Kirshea Smith , Queens College, Natalea Bain, RM Bailey Senior School, Latrel Riley, RM Bailey Senior School, Philena Styles , St. John’s College , Ashanti Carroll, RM Bailey Senior School, Kevaighan Neeley , CV Bethel Senior School, Rashantae McCartney, RM Bailey Senior School and Quintesha Taylor, Anatole Rodgers Senior School.

Mr. Gershan Major, CEO of the Bahamas Gaming Operators Association said that he was delighted to sponsor the students and felt that this was a very worthwhile venture. He indicated that the ability to speak publicly is simply a great skill that will keep the students in good stead for their career path.

Mr. Finlayson offered his gratitude to the Bahamas Gaming Operators Association for stepping up and playing a major role with the program.

The six- week program ended with a graduation and a speech contest. The honorable judges for the speech contest were Kingsley Munroe, CPA and former president of Club 1600 Toastmasters Club, Antoinette Lotmore, Operations Manager at Island Luck and a Toastmaster and Leon R. Williams, former President of Bahamas Telecommunications Company.

Leon R. Williams, well known locally and international as Telecommunications Specialist, opened the program with words of advice for the student speakers.

The esteemed judges said that the speech contest was very close and that they were impressed with the students speaking ability. Grace Carey of Doris Johnson Senior School was judge the winner of the contest with Kirshea Smith of Queens College finishing second and Rashantae McCartney of RM Bailey Senior School coming in third.

Bishop of Motivation Spence Finlayson, the Founder & CEO of Master Motivator Spence Finlayson Speakers Academy, said that he will offer this public speaking program for high school students later in this calendar year.

For more information you can visit our website at www.thephoenixempowerment.com

or email phoenixinstitute@gmail.com