HERO CPL returns on the 4th of August! #CPL17

Tickets for the 2017 Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) Twenty20 cricket matches that will be taking place in the Central Broward Regional Park and Stadium 3700 NW 11th Pl. Lauderhill on the August 5th and 6th 2017, are now available to purchase from 18 outlets across South Florida and online, here.

All tickets are double headers and going fast, make sure you make your way to one of these outlets as soon as possible so you don’t miss out.