Heritage Weddings: Embracing Family and Culture

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad (Sonique Solutions) – TrinidadWeddings.com has unveiled the 2026 edition of its annual TW Wed-Zine, which delves into heritage, authenticity and the evolving meaning of modern weddings. The issue invites couples to look beyond the wedding-day spectacle. Additionally, it encourages them to reconnect with what truly makes a celebration meaningful.

A Theme Rooted in Heritage

The 2026 theme, #TWRootsofLove, was inspired by Editor Simone Sant-Ghuran’s family connection to the central Trinidad community of Gran Couva, where her forefathers owned a cocoa estate. The issue explores how family, culture, customs and a connection to place can shape the way couples celebrate their love.

“This year’s theme is a reflection of what marriage itself is about: understanding where we come from, as we begin the life we are moving towards,” Sant-Ghuran said.

Real Couples, Real Stories

The edition’s Real Weddings section showcases couples who have embraced their histories, cultures and personalities rather than following a single definition of the “perfect” wedding. Featured celebrations include Fiona and Armando’s family-inspired “cake picnic,” Tamika and Brandon’s intimate long-distance love story, and Tarini and Emile’s blend of Indian and Lebanese heritage.

The feature also highlights Lianne and Graeme’s two-island celebration. Moreover, it includes Minashki and Terrence’s immersive beach wedding on a family property in Manzanilla.

Practical Guidance for Couples

Beyond the celebrations, TW Wed-Zine 2026 offers practical guidance on financial planning for newlyweds, setting boundaries and planning a sustainable wedding. It also covers guest experience, bridal beauty and fashion, food and beverage, and emerging 2026–2027 trends. The issue encourages couples to rethink traditions that no longer serve them and to prioritize authentic connection over perfection for perfection’s sake.

A Chance to Win Flights to Antigua and Barbuda

Couples who book their wedding in Antigua and Barbuda could also win complimentary flights, courtesy of the Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority. Full details and conditions are on pages 2 and 3 of the magazine.

With #TWRootsofLove, TW Wed-Zine 2026 makes the case that the most memorable weddings aren’t the biggest or most elaborate. They’re the ones that tell a story, beginning with where you came from, who you love and what you are building together.

How to Get Your Copy

The 2026 edition is available as a free digital download and for hardcopy purchase at trinidadweddings.com/shop. Follow @trinidadweddings on social media and join the conversation using #TWRootsofLove and #TWWedZine.