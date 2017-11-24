by Derrick Scott

Washington, D.C. – Renowned Jamaican scientist Prof. Henry Lowe and entertainer Shauna “Etana” McKenzie-Morris were among eight recipients of 2017 Caribbean American Heritage awards at the 24th annual gala held at the JW Marriott Hotel in Washington, D.C., Friday, November 17.

The Institute of Caribbean Studies (ICS) Marcus Garvey Lifetime Achievement Award went to Dr. Lowe for his 50 years of contributions to the fields of science, technology, and the health sciences “nationally, regionally, and internationally.”

Among other distinctions, Lowe’s ground-breaking discoveries with Jamaican medicinal plants are being developed into cancer therapy and diabetes and HIV/AIDS treatment.

Etana received the ICS’ Excellence in the Arts Award for her stellar contributions in pop music but also for taking a principled stance against entertainment industry emphasis on sexual objectification of women in particular. A powerful female voice on the international reggae stage, the “Wrong Address” artiste is widely hailed as a standard bearer for the natural women and for female empowerment.

In presenting Dr. Lowe with his award Jamaica’s Ambassador to the United States, Her Excellency Audrey Marks, lauded the scientist’s research, noting his innovative discoveries, including several bio-active molecules in Jamaican medical plants, which he developed for cancer treatment, diabetes and HIV.

Prof. Lowe has also developed nutraceutical products that are on the market, and he holds several patents based on nutraceuticals and chronic diseases. Ambassador Marks made it known that Prof. Lowe had also helped to develop the first commercial product from marijuana for treating glaucoma.

Etana Saluted for positive music

Ambassador Marks also saluted Etana on her Arts award, pointing out that “her music and positive message have reached millions – making her the perfect model for all women.”

The Ambassador also paid tribute to founder and president to the Institute of Caribbean Studies, the Jamaican-born Dr. Claire Nelson, whose organization conceptualized the Heritage Awards 24 years ago. “I want to commend you, Dr. Nelson, for your foresight in establishing this organization. The ICS team has played a critical role in enhancing awareness of and advancing the interest of Caribbean nationals.”

This year’s other award recipients were: US Congressman Eliot Engel (D-New York), for political leadership and support for the Caribbean; Guyanese Dr. Glendon Archer, the Outstanding Entrepreneurship Award; Dr. Clive Callender, the Excellence in Medicine Award; Washington, D.C.’s Attorney General, the Haitian-American Karl A. Racine, the Forerunner Award; Trinidad and Tobago-born former Florida lieutenant governor Jennifer Carroll, the Trailblazer Award; BET corporate social responsibility director Ms. Nneka Norville, the Vanguard Award; Trinidad and Tobago’s Bevil Wooding, the Excellence in Science and Technology Award; and the late education and leadership development activist Walker A. Williams, the legacy Award.

In her remarks toasting the honorees, ICS President Dr. Claire Nelson said, “Tonight, we honor those among us who demonstrate that the light of God lives within us through this award; we lift up those who are exemplars of excellence, whose genuine and hard work make real Americans a success as an immigrant nation.”