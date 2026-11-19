Help Jamaica Medical Mission treats more than 5,000 in September outreach

EAST HANOVER, N.J. — More than 5,000 people in eight Jamaican communities received free health care during Help Jamaica Medical Mission’s outreach in September, the group’s founder told supporters at its annual gala Saturday.

Dr. Robert Clarke, the organization’s president and founder, spoke at the 16th Annual Black-Tie Gala at Hanover Manor in East Hanover, New Jersey. He praised the volunteer doctors, nurses and other health workers who give their time, money and professional skills to serve Jamaicans in need.

During the latest mission, the team screened patients for diabetes and hypertension and gave out medications. It also provided eye care and school medical exams, Clarke said.

The team also performed an estimated 2,000 to 3,000 back-to-school physicals, Clarke said. The program serves children whose families might otherwise struggle to pay for the medical exams that schools require.

Clarke said the organization was founded 16 years ago on a simple idea: Jamaicans living overseas never truly leave their homeland behind.

He said the group grew because of its volunteers. Many of them close their medical practices or take time off work, buy their own airline tickets and travel to Jamaica to give free care.

“They come home to Jamaica, not for a vacation, but for service,” Clarke said.

He said the volunteers come from many backgrounds and nationalities and share a common desire to help people in need.

Clarke said the group’s work has become more important as overseas medical missions continue to play a significant role in supporting Jamaica’s health care system.

He told the story of an elderly man in Silent Hill who became emotional after receiving a pair of glasses at one of the mission’s clinics. The man said he had struggled all his life to afford glasses and was overwhelmed that, at more than 70 years old, he could finally see clearly.

Clarke said moments like that keep volunteers coming back to Jamaica year after year.

The organization has also taken its work beyond Jamaica, including a medical outreach in Ghana, Clarke said.

He said the yearly gala is a key fundraiser for the group’s medical missions and other outreach work. Clarke asked guests to keep giving and said their support makes a real difference for people with limited access to health care.

He thanked the volunteers, donors and partners who have kept the mission going for 16 years.

The New Jersey-based organization has run health missions in Jamaica since 2010. Its 2026 trip ran from Sept. 2 to 13, with a 35-member team of doctors, nurses and other health workers from New York, New Jersey and Connecticut, The Gleaner reported before the trip.

Clarke was born in Jamaica and is medical director at Silver Lake Hospital in Newark. In 2023, Jamaica’s government gave him the Order of Distinction (Officer Class) for his charitable work in his homeland.