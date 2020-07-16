Hello, Sunshine State! 5 of the Best Neighborhoods in Tallahassee For Families

Looking to settle down in the state of Florida? Then these neighborhoods in Tallahassee are great for raising a family — learn more in this blog!

When it’s time for a move finding the perfect fit for your family can seem daunting, but it doesn’t have to be one! We’ve done our research and found the 5 best neighborhoods in Tallahassee.

Tallahassee is deemed one of the top 100 cities to live in the country! On top of that accolade, the city has over 230 days of beautiful sunshine making it the perfect city to put down roots.

So, if you’re ready to learn about the top places to settle down in this sunny city keep reading!

Betton Hills

When looking over properties in Tallahassee, Betton Hills ranks high on the list. This neighborhood is located in Northeastern Tallahassee in a newly developed part of town.

The neighborhood is studded with local vegetation like sky-high pine trees and mature oaks. There are 5 beautiful parks nestled in the community with features such as fire pits, dog play areas, and nature preserves.

Betton Hills residents are mostly professionals and retirees with a passion for preserving the community atmosphere and keeping it pristine.

St. Mark’s

This beautiful neighborhood has the classic “Old Florida” feel that makes Florida so iconic. The community is just a short drive from the state capital yet far enough away from the hustle and bustle of big city life.

The area is surrounded by environmentally protected areas and state parks which makes wildlife viewing a simple daily activity for the family. St. Mark’s has ample access to rivers and to the gulf making fishing and boating a breeze.

This relaxing town is home to many fresh and local seafood restaurants that are perfect for the family night out.

Crawfordville

Crawfordville is the perfect neighborhood for the small-town feel. Just a short drive and you will be in Central Tallahassee. The famous Wakulla Springs, which is known for being the largest and deepest freshwater spring is located nearby.

You will be able to see indigenous wildlife such s manatees and alligators with your family for weekend fun. The town has a rich history and still maintains original buildings such as the first courthouse of the town built in 1894!

Northeast Tallahassee

Northeast Tallahassee is away from the traffic of the city and provides its residents with ample family activities and conveniences.

Places like Tom Brown park offer ample courts for tennis, racquetball, and basketball as well as bike trails and picnic areas. This quiet suburb has the amenities you want such as local dining and shopping as well as close access to state routes and highways. This community is always at the top of home listings for the Tallahassee area.

Southwood

Nestled within the neighborhood of Southwood are excellent public and private schools perfect for your little ones. Expert city planning in this community has made it a conservation-friendly area to live.

The community is home to a breathtaking 123-acre park and lake that is perfect for nightly strolls with the family. Many of the homes are styled in envy of the historic 1865 Ball House, which has been restored to its former glory making it the perfect venue for parties, weddings, and more.

Families love the easy access to parks and the community pool in the summertime.

The Best Neighborhoods in Tallahassee

Finding the best neighborhoods in Tallahassee doesn’t have to be hard with this simple guide. Choose the neighborhood that is best for your needs and get packing today!

