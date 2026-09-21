HeartsFlow Inc. to launch two books by South Florida author Dr. Andy Ansola

HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla. — HeartsFlow Inc. will launch two books by author and community advocate Dr. Andy Ansola during a public event Saturday, Sept. 26, from 2 to 5 p.m. at the City of Hallandale Beach Cultural Community Center, 410 S.E. Third St.

The event, “Two Books, One Afternoon: A Celebration of Faith, Healing and Hope,” will spotlight Ansola’s HeartsFlow with Emotions: A Trinbagonian Faith-Based Perspective for Emotional Breakthroughs and Spiritual Addiction Blogs.

Ansola is the founder, president and CEO of HeartsFlow Inc., as well as an ordained minister, therapist, grief specialist, motivational speaker and community advocate. His work focuses on grief, addiction, mental health, homelessness, faith and emotional healing.

“These books are more than words on pages,” Ansola said. “They are an invitation to confront what hurts, discover hope and recognize that healing is possible. Your heart matters. Your story matters. You matter.”

The program will include an inspirational conversation, a meet-and-greet, a book signing and opportunities for community connection.

Event Details

Reporters, photographers and broadcast and digital journalists are invited to attend and interview Ansola. Available topics include the intersection of faith and mental health, addiction and recovery, grief, emotional healing, homelessness, and Ansola’s journey from Trinidad and Tobago to community service in South Florida.

Event: Official book launch for Dr. Andy Ansola

Date: Saturday, Sept. 26, 2026

Time: 2-5 p.m.

Location: City of Hallandale Beach Cultural Community Center

Address: 410 S.E. Third St., Hallandale Beach, FL 33009

Host: HeartsFlow Inc.