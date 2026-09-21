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HeartsFlow Inc. to launch two books by South Florida author Dr. Andy Ansola

Photo of South Florida Caribbean News South Florida Caribbean News47 minutes ago
0 12 1 minute read
Dr. Andy Ansola book launch
Dr. Andy Ansola
Dr. Andy Ansola book launch
Dr. Andy Ansola

HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla. — HeartsFlow Inc. will launch two books by author and community advocate Dr. Andy Ansola during a public event Saturday, Sept. 26, from 2 to 5 p.m. at the City of Hallandale Beach Cultural Community Center, 410 S.E. Third St.

The event, “Two Books, One Afternoon: A Celebration of Faith, Healing and Hope,” will spotlight Ansola’s HeartsFlow with Emotions: A Trinbagonian Faith-Based Perspective for Emotional Breakthroughs and Spiritual Addiction Blogs.

Dr. Andy Ansola book launch

Ansola is the founder, president and CEO of HeartsFlow Inc., as well as an ordained minister, therapist, grief specialist, motivational speaker and community advocate. His work focuses on grief, addiction, mental health, homelessness, faith and emotional healing.

“These books are more than words on pages,” Ansola said. “They are an invitation to confront what hurts, discover hope and recognize that healing is possible. Your heart matters. Your story matters. You matter.”

The program will include an inspirational conversation, a meet-and-greet, a book signing and opportunities for community connection.

Event Details

Reporters, photographers and broadcast and digital journalists are invited to attend and interview Ansola. Available topics include the intersection of faith and mental health, addiction and recovery, grief, emotional healing, homelessness, and Ansola’s journey from Trinidad and Tobago to community service in South Florida.

Event: Official book launch for Dr. Andy Ansola
Date: Saturday, Sept. 26, 2026
Time: 2-5 p.m.
Location: City of Hallandale Beach Cultural Community Center
Address: 410 S.E. Third St., Hallandale Beach, FL 33009
Host: HeartsFlow Inc.

Photo of South Florida Caribbean News South Florida Caribbean News47 minutes ago
0 12 1 minute read
Photo of South Florida Caribbean News

South Florida Caribbean News

The SFLCN.com Team provides news and information for the Caribbean-American community in South Florida and beyond.

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