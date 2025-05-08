Health Equity and Its Impact on Communities

MIAMI — Friendship That Gives is thrilled to announce the launch of its transformative Fashionably Healthy Empowerment Series on Saturday, May 17, 2025, from 9:30 am to 1:30 pm. This free, community-centered event blends fashion, health, and education in a vibrant and engaging atmosphere designed to promote health equity and inspire holistic self-care.

Hosted at Community Bible Baptist Church (9855 SW 152nd Street, Miami, FL), the event offers attendees free health screenings from licensed medical professionals, career exploration opportunities, and engaging discussions led by distinguished experts. Youth participants can earn up to 10 community service hours for their involvement.

Panelists

Moderated by Dr. Monique Dennis, the event will showcase a dynamic panel of experts from leading academic institutions:

Dr. Lisa Patterson – Sickle Cell | FIU School of Nursing

Dr. Shani Marks-Donkor – Multiple Sclerosis | FIU School of Nursing

Dr. Latisha Barfield – Maternal Mortality | FIU School of Nursing

– Maternal Mortality | FIU School of Nursing Dr. LaToya Lewis – Parkinson’s Disease | University of Miami School of Nursing

– Parkinson’s Disease | University of Miami School of Nursing Amyloidosis – Speaker to be announced

Special Presentation: Jennifer De Gruccio, MBA, Parkinson’s Foundation

“Fashionably Healthy is more than just a panel—it’s a movement,” said Jonathan L. Dotson, Executive Director of Friendship That Gives. “We’re meeting people where they are—showing that health can be vibrant, stylish, and rooted in community. Our goal is for everyone to leave feeling informed, inspired, and empowered to take control of their well-being while lifting others along the way.”

Health Equity Event Themes Include:

Healing Through Style

Health Equity and Awareness

Mental Health & Self-Care

& Self-Care Cultural Confidence & Identity

Love, Connection & Community Wellness

Bringing together healthcare professionals, faith leaders, youth mentors, and fashion influencers, the Fashionably Healthy Empowerment Series redefines wellness in mind, body, and spirit.

Admission is free and open to the public. Registration is encouraged.

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/fashionably-healthy-community-conversation-tickets-1317347264129