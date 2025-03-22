Health Emergency Leads to Surgery for Damian ‘ACE’ Oliverie

Port-of-Spain, Trinidad – His name, his face and his voice made up the now defunct, 3 Suns – a musical trio out of Trinidad and Tobago that once delivered songs like, ‘Carnival Darling,’ ‘Wha’s Da One’ and ‘Again and Again.’ Though now a solo artiste, Damian Oliverie remains a significant part of the entertainment landscape in T&T, but beyond that he is a father, husband and dear friend.

On Carnival Sunday, at home in Trinidad and Tobago, a health emergency led to the artiste’s hospitalization and subsequent emergency surgery.

A mass, which had been constricting Oliverie’s spinal cord has since been removed, and according to his wife, doctors are now treating the artiste, with additional testing being done in tandem.

His medical journey thus far, has certainly been a concerning one for family, close friends and those in entertainment who have been apprised of the situation.

For now, tremendous confidence has been placed in the hands of Trinidad and Tobago’s healthcare providers, and with the support and love of family and friends, Oliverie’s outlook is positive.

At this time, the public is asked to keep Damian Oliverie in their thoughts and prayers, this as his family offer the assurance that his health status will be shared where necessary, as doctors’ updates become available.