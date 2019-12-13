Health City Surgeon, Dr. Binoy Chattuparambil to Receive CMEx Award

MIAMI – Dr. Binoy Chattuparambil, clinical director and chief cardiac surgeon of the highly acclaimed Health City Cayman Islands, will be honored at the 2019 Caribbean Media Exchange (CMEx) Leadership Awards on December 14 in Miami.

Since joining Health City at its inception in 2014, Dr. Binoy Chattuparambil, known as “Dr. Binoy”, has been instrumental in saving the lives of adult and pediatric patients from the Caribbean and Central American region.

In keeping with Health City’s humanitarian mission, Dr. Binoy’s surgical team performed cardiac surgery for over 400 children from around the world, including several countries throughout the Caribbean and Latin America. Many of them were complex cases for which local expertise was not available, and the children would likely not have survived for long without the surgery.

The provision of heart surgery for children whose families cannot afford the cost was a dream of the late Mother Teresa and her physician Narayana Health founder, Dr. Devi Shetty, who carried out her wish when he set up several clinics throughout India and Health City Cayman Islands in the Caribbean.

Dr. Binoy was the lead physician for the Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) programs at Narayana Health and is past president of the ECMO Society of India.

In 2017, he was instrumental in establishing Health City as the Caribbean’s only regional center for ECMO, which is an advanced form of life support that acts as an artificial heart or pair of lungs during treatment.

With over 20 years of treating diseases of the vascular system he is proud of the treatment and care provided by Health City for many specialties, and is elated to have been recognized for the CMEx Leadership award: “This recognition is a tribute to the caring and dedicated staff who often work beyond the call of duty to provide the necessary services for all our local, regional, and international patients.”

The Cayman-based doctor graduated from leading Indian universities with initial medical training at the Government Medical College. He holds a Master of Surgery in General Surgery from Jawaharlal Institute of PostGraduate Medical Education and Research, and another Master of Surgery in Cardiothoracic and Vascular Surgery from King Edward Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Binoy also served as a senior registrar at the Royal Prince Alfred Hospital in Sydney, Australia, before rejoining Narayana Health as a consultant.

Health City Cayman Islands, built to fulfill the vision of founder Dr. Shetty, provides accessible and affordable world-class tertiary care and has made several achievements since opening in April 2014. By December 31, 2018, Health City had treated more than 72,600 outpatients and over 7,900 inpatients.

The Joint Commission International (JCI) accredited institution has achieved a surgical site infection rate of less than 1.3 percent, a near-zero incidence of bedsores and more than 4,800 total procedures have been performed to date, including over 600 cardiac surgeries and more than 1,200 orthopedic surgeries.

Health City recently broke ground for a cancer treatment center that will utilize radiation treatment technology not available anywhere else in the Caribbean. Construction is expected to be completed during the second quarter of 2020. Dr. Binoy anticipates an exceptional standard of care for cancer patients at Health City as well as significant cost savings compared to similar treatment overseas.

Other CMEx honorees include leading Caribbean journalist and entrepreneur Janet Silvera; veteran airline executive Christine Kennedy of Delta Air Lines; Chef José Andrés & World Central Kitchen; Muriel Wiltord, Director of The Americas for the Martinique Promotion Bureau; Commissioner of Tourism of the U.S. Virgin Islands Joseph Boschulte; Frank Comito, CEO and Director General of the Caribbean Hotel and Tourism Association (CHTA); Andy Ingraham, President and CEO of the National Association of Black Hotel Owners, Operators & Developers (NABHOOD); Neki Mohan, Television News Anchor and Reporter; Marlon Hill, a leading business lawyer; and Richard Garafola, Senior Manager, Royal Caribbean Cruises.

Providing a neutral platform for the industry’s movers and shakers to address pressing tourism concerns, CMEx, which is partnering with the Caribbean Hotel and Tourism Association Education Foundation (CHTAEF) and the Errol and Nita Barrow Educational Trust, also lends a helping hand to Caribbean and American communities by sharing expertise, financial and in-kind assistance.