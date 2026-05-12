HBO® Short Film Award Showcase and “Girl Dad” to Close Out ABFF 2026 Community Day

MIAMI – The 2026 American Black Film Festival (ABFF), celebrating its 30th anniversary under the theme “Homecoming,” will conclude its five-day celebration with its annual Community Day, presented in partnership with the Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau. The event will take place on Sunday, May 31, from 12:00 PM to 5:00 PM at The Black Archives Historic Lyric Theater (819 NW 2nd Ave, Miami, FL 33136) in Historic Overtown. It is open to the public.

Community Day brings festival guests and the wider community together for an exciting afternoon. Enjoy film screenings, a vendor market, and curated cultural experiences.

To reserve your spot, please click HERE.

This year’s program will feature the HBO® Short Film Award Showcase, along with an encore presentation of the world premiere film Girl Dad. The film is written and directed by Solvan Slick Naim and stars Marsai Martin and Courtney B. Vance. It is produced by Jamie Foxx, Datari Turner, Phil Thornton, Marsai Martin, and Josh Martin. The screening will be followed by a Q&A with members of the cast and creative team, including Marsai Martin.

“It’s one of the most meaningful aspects of the festival for us,” said Jeff Friday, Cofounder & CEO of NICE CROWD and Founder of ABFF. “We truly value our partnership with the Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau in bringing this experience to the community. It reflects our ongoing commitment to making the festival more accessible across Greater Miami. We are creating space for audiences to engage with the work, the culture, and the community in a way that’s open, inclusive, and aligned with what ABFF stands for.”

Power of Storytelling

“Community Day at the American Black Film Festival in Historic Overtown is incredibly important because it ensures that the power of storytelling, film, and culture is not only showcased, but also shared directly with the community that embodies so much of Miami’s rich heritage. Furthermore, it creates an accessible space where residents, families, and emerging creatives can engage with the arts. People can be inspired by the possibilities within the film industry,” stated Connie Kinnard, SVP, Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau.

ABFF Community Day Events

Following is the schedule of live 2025 ABFF Community Day events. For times, locations and more details, visit www.ABFF.com.

Sunday, May 31, 2026 :

12:30 PM – HBO® Short Film Award Showcase

Now in its 29th year, the HBO® Short Film Award is one of the most prestigious short-film showcases in the world. Each year, five exceptional filmmakers are selected as finalists, with one Grand Prize winner receiving the HBO® Short Film Award and a $10,000 cash prize.

The four remaining finalists are each awarded $5,000. Join us to experience this year’s standout films and discover the next generation of visionary storytellers. The showcase features Jared Leaf (Spilled Milk), Modupe Thompson (Facade), Jeremiah Towolawi (The Truth About Space), Linda Lô (We Had Fun), and Carlton Daniel Jr. (FLY).

3:00 PM – Girl Dad

A queer teenager (Marsai Martin) travels from Brooklyn to Los Angeles to spend the summer with her estranged father (Courtney B. Vance), a gifted composer she barely knows. As they attempt to bridge years of distance, an unexpected conflict brings underlying tensions to the surface. This tests the limits of their connection. Q&A with the filmmakers and cast, including Marsai Martin.

For festival information please visit www.abff.com. Follow @ABFF on X and @AmericanBlackFilmFestival on /” target=”_blank”>Instagram and Facebook.

ABFF Sponsors and Partners

ABFF sponsors and partners to date are Warner Bros. Discovery and HBO® (Founding), Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau (GMCVB) (Host), Ally Financial, Amazon MGM Studios, Comcast NBCUniversal, Walmart (Presenting), City of Miami Beach, American Airlines (Major), Netflix, Sony Pictures Entertainment, Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture (Official), CBS, with the support of the Miami Beach Visitor And Convention Authority, Hartbeat, AARP, L’Oréal Groupe, STARZ, ESPN (Supporting), Motion Picture Association, Uber (Contributing), Nielsen, Fulton Films GA, The Black Leadership AIDS Crisis Coalition (BLACC) powered by AHF (Associate), Variety, LA Times, Getty Images (Media).

Additional details and programming announcements will be released in the coming weeks. For updates, visit www.nicecrowd.com and follow @ABFF on Twitter and @AmericanBlackFilmFestival on Instagram and Facebook.

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More information about the American Black Film Festival (ABFF): https://www.abff.com/miami/