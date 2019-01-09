HBO GO to Air ‘BEING SERENA’ a Documentary on Tennis Icon Serena Williams

MIAMI – Serena Williams is one of the most dominant forces tennis has ever seen with 29 Grand Slam titles, four Olympic Gold Medals and the most women’s singles match victories in Grand Slam history.

The five-part HBO documentary series, BEING SERENA, follows the star-athlete at a pivotal moment in her personal and professional life. All episodes of the documentary will be available on January 14, exclusively on HBO GO.

On BEING SERENA, viewers have unprecedented access to Williams during her pregnancy, motherhood and marriage, while documenting her journey back to supremacy on the court. The intimate first-person show delves into her landmark career, family life and expanding role as a businesswoman and investor in the worlds of technology, fashion, fitness and philanthropy.

At 36, Serena Williams is an athlete to be reckoned with. She earned the Sports Illustrated’s Sportsperson of the Year honors in 2015, and has recently been named for the fifth time the Associated Press (AP) Female Athlete of the Year, first in 2002 and most recently in 2018.

In January 2017, Williams outplayed her sister, Venus, in the final match of the Australian Open, marking her seventh time winning that singles event. Four months after her historic victory, Williams revealed that she and her fiancé, Alexis Ohanian, were expecting their first child, confirming she was eight weeks pregnant when she won her 23rd Grand Slam singles title.

On September 1, 2017, Williams gave birth to her daughter, Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. Williams and Ohanian wed soon after in a stunning ceremony before family and friends in New Orleans on November 16 of that same year.

Produced by HBO Sports and IMG’s Original Content group, BEING SERENA is executive produced by Mark Shapiro, Michael Antinoro and Will Staeger; and Peter Nelson and Rick Bernstein on behalf of HBO.