Harris Public Relations Named Agency of Record for Hy-Lo News

MIAMI – Harris Public Relations, a boutique agency renowned for amplifying Black and Brown voices through strategic and purpose-driven communications, proudly announces its partnership as the agency of record for Hy-Lo News, South Florida’s leading hyper-local news platform dedicated to serving Black and Brown Millennials.

This collaboration is an important moment for independent media. Two Black woman-led groups are coming together to tell powerful stories and uplift underrepresented voices. Harris Public Relations will create a complete media and brand strategy.

This will help Hy-Lo News reach more people. It will increase its influence. It will also highlight its founder, Janey Tate, as an important voice in independent journalism and media entrepreneurship.

“For nearly a decade, Hy-Lo News has fearlessly covered the stories that mainstream media often ignores, ensuring our communities are informed, empowered, and heard,” said Janey Tate, Founder and CEO of Hy-Lo News. “This partnership with Harris Public Relations is more than a business decision—it’s a strategic move to amplify the impact of independent Black media. Together, we will ensure our stories continue to be told accurately, authentically, and with the depth they deserve.”

Harris Public Relations

Harris Public Relations has over 28 years of experience. The firm creates PR strategies that are culturally relevant and socially aware. Yvette N. Harris leads the team.

They have worked with important cultural institutions and mission-driven organizations. Their partners are: – Miami Carnival – American Black Film Festival – Microsoft – Miami MoCAAD – Hampton Art Lovers – Island SPACE Caribbean Museum

“We are honored to partner with Hy-Lo News and Janey Tate in their mission to inform, uplift, and engage Black and Brown communities,” said Yvette N. Harris, Founder and CEO of Harris Public Relations. “Independent media is the backbone of authentic storytelling, and Janey’s commitment to shining a light on untold narratives is exactly why this collaboration is so important. We are dedicated to ensuring Hy-Lo News continues to grow and thrive as a trusted news source and cultural touchstone.”

Harris Public Relations is dedicated to amplifying the voices of Black and Brown communities. We ensure their stories are told with purpose, passion, and power. This partnership is more than just PR. It is a promise to strengthen independent media, promote cultural representation, and build deeper community connections.