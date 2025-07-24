Harmony Cove: A New Era for Jamaica’s Tourism

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Jamaica’s Minister of Tourism, Hon. Edmund Bartlett has hailed the move by investors to forge ahead with the long-awaited Harmony Cove Development in Trelawny, as a strong vote of confidence in Jamaica’s booming tourism sector.

The $1 billion project will offer luxury accommodation with 1,000 rooms and a full-service casino. It will also include many amenities.

Championship golf course designed by Tiger Woods

An entertainment venue created by Justin Timberlake

Various beach and marine activities available

Investor Confidence

While addressing the ribbon-cutting ceremony in Trelawny earlier this week, Minister Bartlett expressed that: “This Harmony Cove Development stands as a powerful testament to the unwavering confidence that investors have in Jamaica’s tourism industry and the overall economic climate. In a global marketplace where investment capital can flow anywhere, the decision of the Tavistock Group to commit substantial resources to this project speaks volumes about Jamaica’s reputation as a premier investment destination.”

He explained that the strong investor confidence being witnessed is the fruit of painstaking effort to create a favourable environment.

Vote of Confidence

“This vote of confidence is not by accident. It is the result of the Government’s steadfast commitment to creating a business-friendly environment, maintaining economic stability and fostering public-private partnerships that benefit all stakeholders,” Minister Bartlett emphasised. “This ceremonial event marks the culmination of years of meticulous planning. It represents the planting of seeds that will grow into a transformative addition to our tourism landscape, creating ripples throughout our economy,” he underscored.

Tourism Development

Minister Bartlett said that the big resort project will change 2,300 acres of Trelawny’s beautiful coastline. It will become a world-class destination.

He believes the project will change the tourism sector. It will help many local suppliers and create jobs.