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Harlesden Walk of Music Honors Reggae Legends

Photo of Howard Campbell Howard Campbell11 hours ago
0 27 1 minute read
Janet Kay Harlesden Walk of Music Honoree
Lovers rock reggae singer Janet Kay shows off her star for the Harlesden Walk of Music during the presentation in the borough of Brent, north-west London in March.
Janet Kay Harlesden Walk of Music Honoree
Lovers rock reggae singer Janet Kay shows off her star for the Harlesden Walk of Music during the presentation in the borough of Brent, north-west London in March. L-R: left are Georgia Gould Member of Parliament, Councillor Matt Kelcher, Janet Kay and Councillor Mili Patel.

 

LONDON – Twelve stalwarts of British reggae were honored with street markers on the Harlesden Walk of Music in March. The honors were bestowed by the Brent City Council in north-west London. Many Jamaicans settled there in the 1960s and 1970s.

The presentations took place on March 17 and 20, with recipients awarded plaques for their contribution to reggae in the United Kingdom. They also received street markers bearing their names. This is similar to the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles.

Harlesden Walk of Music Honorees

Aswad, Dennis Brown (posthumously), General Levy, Janet Kay, the Ruff Cutt Band, The Cimarons Band, singer Delroy Washington (posthumously), Hawkeye Records, Jet Star Records, Starlight Records, Trojan Records and producer/record label owner Sonny Roberts (posthumously) are the honorees.

Sonny Roberts

For Cleon Roberts, daughter of Sonny Roberts, it was a special moment accepting on behalf of her father who died in 2021.

“This honor means a great deal to our family. It is both emotional and deeply affirming to see Sonny Roberts’ contributions finally recognised in this way. For us, it’s not just about celebrating his musical achievements, but also acknowledging the hard work, resilience, and passion he poured into his craft,” she said. “He was a trailblazer who helped shape a sound and a culture, often without the recognition he deserved at the time.”

Roberts was from Manchester parish in central Jamaica. He was part of the large West Indian migration to the UK in the 1950s. He ran the Planetone and Orbitone labels. These labels helped bring afrobeats, lovers rock reggae, and soca music to the UK.

Like many of his peers, Roberts’ base was Harlesden in Brent. This area retains a strong West Indian presence. Coral J. Reid, a director of the Harlesden Walk of Music, spoke about the importance of recognizing these pioneers.

“It’s an inspiration for new generations by highlighting the achievements of past artists. The Walk inspires aspiring musicians and artists, showcasing the potential for success within their community. Overall, the Harlesden Walk of Music stands as a testament to the power of music to unite and inspire communities while preserving their unique cultural heritage,” she said.

 

 

Photo of Howard Campbell Howard Campbell11 hours ago
0 27 1 minute read
Photo of Howard Campbell

Howard Campbell

Howard Campbell is a Jamaican journalist who has covered major events in that country, the Caribbean and South Florida for over 30 years. He has written for the Jamaica Observer, Gleaner Company and the Caribbean News Agency.

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