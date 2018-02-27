Hamilton, Miller & Birthisel, LLP Announces New Attorney

MIAMI – Hamilton, Miller & Birthisel, LLP is pleased to announce that Chivonne A.S. Thomas has joined the firm as a Senior Associate.

Ms. Thomas will practice defending commercial liability, personal injury, premises liability, products liability, medical malpractice and labor and employment claims in the firm’s U.S. Virgin Islands office based out of St. Croix.

Ms. Thomas earned her J.D. from the University of Richmond, T.C. Williams School of Law. She can be reached at cthomas@hamiltonmillerlaw.com.